Everything Sam Pittman said at Bobby Petrino’s introductory press conference

Sam Pittman took the microphone first. His job was to field media questions ahead of his newest hire.

Bobby Petrino was ultimately introduced Thursday, after Pittman was finished, as Arkansas’ newest offensive coordinator. The former head coach, who once disgraced the program with controversy, was back in a place he said he was most fond of all his coaching stops for the first time, really, prolonged, since his firing in 2012.

The hire, of course, was almost as controversial as Petrino’s exit. Thus Pittman went first, to explain.

Mostly, Arkansas’ beleaguered current head coach, said he wanted the best man for the job and a man who loved the state of Arkansas as much as he did.

Petrino fit that bill, according to university decision-makers. Here’s what the two had to say Thursday.

Timeline for the hire

Yeah, I mean, I wanted to interview him and talk to him. One of the things I said in one of my criteria that I wanted was a man that loved the university of arkansas. It would be hard to find someone that felt stronger toward Arkansas than coach Petrino. The next step is to talk to the athletic director about that. I interviewed several guys, five guys for the job. Coach was very excited about coming back to Arkansas. Once I knew his interest back in us, it was really a no-brainer in that point in time. It was just about making the contract and timeline and all that, making those things work.

The approval process

That part of it, I think that’s with (athletic director Hunter Yurachek) and those guys. I wanted to hire him. I know he’s a good man. Hell, we all make a mistake. I wanted to hire him. He was the best candidate. He’s a wonderful person. I was adamant I wanted to hire him. He was adamant he wanted to come. The university went to work on that stuff.

When did it enter Pittman's head?

To be honest with you, I got a text from his agent that he would have interest. That was where, the timing was correct, right, because of Texas A&M and all that kind of stuff. I think it was probably a 10-day process, something like that, before coach was able to get here.

Momentum going into offseason

I think you’re always thinking of ways to get the fan base. Lose a lot of close games and you don’t finish the season like you’d like to, your mind goes back to ‘OK, how can we continue to get the fans involved?’ I think there’s always an order of how you do things and all that. We’re probably not done yet.

Lean on a former head coach?

I think any time you have somebody on your staff that’s been a head coach and a successful head coach, you always go over situations. You go back and forth and talk about it. … I did that with Barry (Odom) a lot, as well, because he has had SEC experience. Obviously congratulations to him. They’re playing the championship game. Really happy for him. It’s not just that. It’s a daily basis of having someone in there that’s been through it. You just run things by, visit about it and do what you think is the best decision for the team.

What on Petrino's resume made him appealing?

They about beat us out here at Missouri State. … I mean, he’s Bobby Petrino, man. He’s a wonderful mind. He loves the state of Arkansas. Wonderful play-caller. Great guy. I want to win here as bad as anybody, any of y’all. That’s what I thought would be the best for us to win.

Student section at Duke game

I was hoping so. It was wonderful. You had the BMFP shirts made. Coach asked one of the guys, what’s what stand for? We were having trouble figuring that out. Hell, it was my suggestion to go over to the Duke game. Hell, I wanted to show him off, too, now. I’m proud that he came here. We’ve got a lot of work to do. We wanted to get over there to support the basketball team. … It’s been a great few days for the state of Arkansas in my opinion.

To those who didn't want him hired

You’re going to have people that don’t agree with a lot of things in life. My message is we’re doing the best we can possibly do for the state of Arkansas or the University of Arkansas. If I’m worried about how it’s going to be received, I’m not being true to myself. … I’m going to stand very firm behind that. If people don’t like it, I’m sorry.

More coaching changes expected?

I think there will be some. I’m not ready to talk about it. I don’t think we’ll be intact totally next season.

Offensive coordinator or offensive coordinator?

He’s offensive coordinator, just like KB was. Just like Dan Enos was. He’s got a job. I don’t know how I can allow him to do a job if he’s not, if it ain’t his offense. We hired him because he’s a brilliant offensive mind. It’s his offense. … I’m always going to have input on what my feelings are on things, but he’s offensive coordinator and that’s what he was hired to do.

Recruits' reaction

I mean, we were trying to keep it quiet. I was in on all these player evals, leaving and all that, and was trying to keep it quiet. Y’all let them know he was coming back. Which always happens, by the way. I was getting a lot of calls. I didn’t have to call them. There was a lot of excitement about it. We didn’t have to worry about calling kids. They were calling us.

KJ Jefferson's status

I’d rather not really answer that out of respect for KJ. KJ’s gifted, given to the university good years. Whatever he wants to do, we’ll support him.

Head coaches job is like a GM's now

I think so. I think Arkansas Edge is, whatever the name is for everybody else, I think that’s changed a lot of your head coaching responsibilities. More of that type. Raising the money or trying to figure out where different guys are going to be able to sit in NIL and that kind of stuff. Just a lot more time. Obviously we have guys that come in going into the portal and you’re not going to talk them out of it because they’ve been told by somebody else. We do not do that here.

How far along in the exit interviews?

I was done at, we had a recruiting meeting … Got through all of them. Maybe 100 guys. A little bit more. So we’re through. You talk about the portal and all this kind of stuff. I feel really good about where we’re at on the football team. Things can change, simply because of the fluidity of phone calls, talking to coaches. We’ve got a great university, great situation here. Arkansas Edge is helping us tremendously. We want to keep the guys on this team that we want to keep. If they don’t want to, that’s why the portal is open and we’ll go out and replace them.

Pre-existing relationship with Petrino?

Hell of a lot of respect from me to him. The communication, I don’t know, coach may remember something different. I think the first time I really spoke to him was when Missouri State was out here. At that time, I told him I was grateful for him and thankful for him because we had used everything he had done here in recruiting and it was helping us. .. I believe, unless he remembers a different time, I believe that was really the time we had spoken.

