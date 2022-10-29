Everything Sam Pittman said after Arkansas’ win over Auburn

Arkansas is a better team than Auburn, simply put.

The Razorbacks showed it Saturday in a relatively easy 41-27 win that wasn’t that close. Arkansas ran for more than 200 yards in the second half alone to pull away after leading by four at halftime. An Auburn touchdown with three seconds left created the final score.

Hogs coach Sam Pittman was pleased after the game. Arkansas was coming off a bye week and needed to rest quarterback KJ Jefferson. Jefferson responnded with an efficient day, going 16 for 24 passing for 234 yards and a touchdown and running for 45 yards and two more scores.

The win was Arkansas’ first at Auburn since 2012 and first against the Tigers, period, since 2016.

Next up? Former girls high school basketball coach in Arkansas Hugh Freeze and his Liberty Flames.

Before that, see what Pittman had to say about coach Bryan Harsin and the Tigers below.

Sam Pittman's opening statement

“So excited to go on the road two times in a row now and win on the road. It’s hard to win on the road, especially with quality teams. The thing about Auburn, they fought to the finish and obviously scored right there at the end of the game. I’m really proud of our kids how they competed. Especially proud of winning the third quarter. I think that was something we haven’t done. Basically at that tpoint, I’m not saying the game was over, but we were in control of the football game. I thought our defense got more stops than they had in the pass. Offense finally got going and we were able to have a comfortable win.”

KJ Jefferson lifts weights

“He just extends plays when, really, it’s almost like there’s no way that he can. He’s so just so big that they can’t get him down. Strong. Big, big play in the game. I’m really proud of him. He’s taken over the leadership of the team more and more each week. He had a heck of a game. Takes care of the ball.”

How Arkansas won the third quarter

“Our defense stepped up. Got them in manageable yards. I guess coming out of the third quarter they had a couple third downs I thought maybe we’d get off the field and weren’t able to. We got a stop and the offense went right down and scored. WE made a big emphasis on that in practice. I don’t know if that helps us or not but we certainly think it does. We just won the third quarter with the way we flex inside and certain things. We challenged them at halftime. That’s what has to happen. Fortunately it happened.”

Arkansas running game breaks out in second half

“I think we wore them down to be honest with you. Our guys are in great shape up front. They play well together. We went back to bread-and-butter. Inside-outside zone. Ran al little counter against them. We ran what we do. Our backs got lathered up a little bit. Seemed to break a few more tackles. You always have that one explosive. Rocket. Seems like every week he has one of those. Congratulations to him. I should have said something about that and compliment him and the offensive line in front of the whole team. That’s awesome.”

Arkansas' first win at Auburn in 10 years

“Means everything. Auburn is a good football program. To beat Auburn, they’re Auburn. They’re a good football team. Last time we beat them I believe was in 15 in overtime. Was my last year at Arkansas. I know they haven’t won as many games as they have in the past. But the team’s close. Have had some good games against good football prorams. To come in here, means everything.”

Dominique Johnson is injured

“I’d rather talk about that maybe Monday if you would. Found out he’s injured. I’d rather talk about that Monday. Just found out on Thursday after practice.”

Arkansas secondary played better

“We got four guys back. That helps. Healthy Brini. Jayden Johnson. We got Kyrie and Slusher. Guys we haven’t had. It makes it easier to sub when your subs aren’t starting the entire game. Then what happens against Mississippi State, two of those guys get hurt and you’re playing with inexperience. I think our good players played well. I think our d-line did some good things. I think overall we got healthy. I know people look at that as an excuse. I’m not trying to make any excuses, I’m just trying to tell the truth. We got healthy and we have a better team when we’re healthy.”

Arkansas' offense is dynamic

“Man, it’s not one guy. I know Rocket’s making a lot of yards and all that. You’ve got three or four receivers making plays. A back or two. KJ. The offensive line. Trey Knox. You’ve got a lot of weapons in there and we’re not afraid to use any of them. Whoever is having that game, it doesn’t have to be just him. Matt caught three or four passes today, one quite long. Each guy’s stepping up. … Once the O-line plays well and you have talent around them, you can get some yards and score some points.”

Razorbacks are back on track

“I hope so. We’re 5-3. We were 5-3 last year. The difference is obviously different opponents. And the other thing is we have three of our next four games at home. Our fans will be rocking that place. Next week being homecoming. Gives us an opportunity to get bowl-eligible and that’s a big, big deal.”

Rocket Sanders' huge run was a game-changer

“I loved it is what happened. I didn’t see him squirt through there, but once he got past everybody it was a foot race. It was a big, big play for us. Because early in the second quarter, maybe first quarter, we couldn’t get out of there. We had to punt it out of there and punted it short. They took advantage of it. For us to, the goal is two first downs to move the chains and flip the field. When Rocket went that was a huge part of the football game.”

Blocked field goal changed momentum

“I think he kicked it low. I’d like to give credit to a lot of people, but I think he kicked it low. I think we had some good penetration on it, but it was blocked up the middle, I believe.”

Kendal Briles added a play during bye week

“Exactly what we put in in the bye week. Fake an option play off it and snap it to R-Dub. Worked like a charm. We needed it. That was a bye week, KB and those guys.”

Rashod Dubinion earning coaches' trust

“We trust him. He’s a really good player. Mature kid. Does everything we ask him to. Works hard. He can make you miss. He’s tough. I like him. He has a great future here. We trust him.”

Arkansas beating Auburn feels different, more important

“Yeah, cause it’s an SEC win. No disrespect but it means more. It gets us up. Now we’ve got two SEC wins. It just means more. You want ot see where you fall in the league. Helps in recruiting. All kinds of different things. Yes, coming into a place that holds 90,000 people or whatever it is, able to win against a good team, means a lot. Sure does.”

Sam Pittman was relieved afterward

“Relief. We have the greatest job in the world, but about Friday night at 8 p.m. to the time they kick it off is horrible. Stressed. Worried. Concerned about whatever is going on. Greatest feeling you’ll ever feel. Sometimes it’s worse than others. Today I just felt like we were ready, we were prepared, we had the best team and I felt like we should win. Certainly we did.”

Arkansas glad to be off the road for a while

“Hasn’t it been a long time? We knew it. It’s on paper before the season starts. Like everybody else you go “oooh” It is what it is. You might think about we’re on the road, but you’re going, hey, we’ve got three at home. That doesn’t mean you’re going to win all of them, but you have a better chance at home than on the road.”

