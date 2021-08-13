Everything Ron Rivera said after Washington’s loss to New England

It’s not often that your head coach is content after a loss. Well, for Washington head coach Ron Rivera, he has multiple reasons to be happy after his team’s 22-13 loss to the New England Patriots in the preseason opener.

Rivera went into the game wanting to see his first-team offense move the ball. With Ryan Fitzpatrick under center, the offense did move the ball, and tight end Logan Thomas continues to stand out.

Ron Rivera addressing the media. Said there was a lot of good that came from the starting offensive line, and Logan Thomas picked up right where he left off. — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWFT) August 13, 2021

Rivera also spoke of backup quarterback Taylor Heinicke — and he was impressed.

Rivera says it seemed like Taylor Heinicke “picked up right where he left off” and makes dynamic plays — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) August 13, 2021

Staying on the offense, while some watching on the NFL Network may have been surprised by the performance of rookie running back Jaret Patterson, Rivera was not.

Ron Rivera on Jaret Patterson: “He didn’t surprise us. That’s what we saw in the young man. He had a terrific college career and he’s had a good camp so far. I think we expected him to do some positive things, so it was good to watch.” — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 13, 2021

Speaking of rookies, Rivera left some rookies in the game a little longer to gain more experience. And he was pleased with Washington’s top four picks in Jamin Davis, Sam Cosmi, Benjamin St-Juste and Dyami Brown.

Rivera said he's happy with what Washington got from Sam Cosmi, Jamin Davis and St-Juste. Said they need those guys to play — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWFT) August 13, 2021

Rivera: we saw some guys that really did flash. Liked what he saw from Dyami Brown, and with some development, he's going to improve. — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWFT) August 13, 2021

Perhaps the biggest topic coming out of the game was kicker Dustin Hopkins, and his two missed field goals. Rivera said it’s not all on Hopkins.

Ron Rivera says “there’s not a concern” with the missed field goals. Says it’s a new operation that needs to be worked on — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) August 13, 2021

To be fair, he’s right. Washington has a new long snapper in rookie Camaron Cheeseman. On at least two snaps Thursday, the snaps weren’t perfect. Whether it is the kicker or the punter, a snap that is just off completely throws off the timing of the kicker or punter.

That doesn’t let Hopkins off the hook because these issues have been around for years. But it does buy him more time, and that makes sense.

It will be interesting to watch Washington’s special teams units in the final two preseason games.