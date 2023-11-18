Everything the players had to say after Texas A&M’s 38-10 win over ACU

Texas A&M (7-4, 5-3 SEC) finished off their 2023 home slate in style after defeating the visiting ACU Wildcats 38-10 on Saturday afternoon, as senior day in front of the 12th Man continues to be a special outing, especially on the anniversary of the 1999 Aggie Bonfire collapse, which occurred 24 years ago to the day on Nov. 18.

Honoring the 12 Aggies who tragically passed, a remembrance ribbon was added to the A&M logo at midfield. So, how would Texas A&M respond just a week after defeating Mississippi State 51-10? Well, it could have been a better start. In the offense’s first possession, quarterback Jaylen Henderson, who was making his second consecutive start, sustained a hit to his throwing arm, causing a pick-six the other way, resulting in an early 7-0 deficit.

Tying the game at seven all after a solid 75-yard drive touchdown drive, things stalled out as the Wildcats defense continued to pressure Henderson from all sides, and if it wasn’t for wide receivers Moose Muhammad (4 receptions, 104 yards, 1 TD) and Jahdae Walker’s (4 receptions, 88 yards) huge games through the air, who knows how things could have transpired.

Taking a 17-7 lead into halftime, a quick 49-yard dime to Muhammad early in the 3rd quarter sealed the game as the Aggie’s defense held ACU to just 149 passing yards and 93 yards on the ground, only allowing three points on offense.

In the first game after Jimbo Fisher’s firing, interim head coach Elijah Robinson, accompanied by Ainias Smith, the 12th Man Sam Mathews, and McKinnley Jackson, spoke to the media to reflect on the victory, as next Saturday’s early season finale on the road vs. LSU looms large. Here is what all three players had to say after the win.

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Cameron on Twitter: @CameronOhnysty.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire