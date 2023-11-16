Everything to play for: 5 reasons Iowa vs. Illinois is massive for the Hawkeyes

In the Big Ten, every game matters. It is a grind each week to stack up wins and string together a successful season. But, there are some games that mean more and that is undeniable.

Be it what is at stake, sentimental moments, playing for something bigger, or whatever you may have, there are games that just mean more. That is what the Iowa Hawkeyes have this Saturday.

This Saturday, the Hawkeyes host the Illinois Fighting Illini in a Week 12 Big Ten West showdown. There are so many things in play for this one. Not just on Iowa’s side either. Illinois head coach Bret Bielema is a former Hawkeye. Illinois is 5-5 and yearning to play in a bowl game.

On the other side, the Hawkeyes have even more at stake to play for when they take the field inside Kinnick Stadium. Here are the five reasons why this game versus Illinois is massive for the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Senior Day

Being a senior at Iowa means something. In fact, it means quite a bit. It is becoming a rare breed and a special accomplishment to be applauded in today’s era of college football.

Iowa prides itself on development and getting the absolute best out of its players as they continue in the program. For the seniors, Saturday is the culmination of that. It is the last time those seniors will put the pads on and step on Duke Slater Field inside Kinnick Stadium. Emotions will be high and every senior will be ready to roll.

Noah Shannon is the honorary captain

Noah Shannon has gotten the short end of the stick from the NCAA being suspended this season. Let’s not beat around the bush. Their punishments have no consistency and are sometimes even unfair.

Regardless, Iowa did the right thing. Noah Shannon will be the honorary captain on Saturday. He gets his moment in the sun and it is something special Iowa is doing. Noah Shannon has been crucial to the defensive line’s success and he deserves every second he gets on Saturday. You know that the defense will get amped up for Noah Shannon as their captain.

Play for Coop

No one will dismiss the loss of Cooper DeJean. He is an outright star and a key cog for not just this defense, but this entire team. Saturday, he will be doing his part coaching up his other defensive backs after an injury has sidelined him for the rest of the season.

Like Shannon, this defense is going to be without one of their guys. They are going to play for Cooper DeJean. This unit wants to prove they can play and they want to do it for him.

Big Ten West crown

The biggest and most important reason to play this Saturday is the Big Ten West crown. The trip to Indianapolis is right in front of the Hawkeyes. They just have to go and take it.

Iowa missed the opportunity to win the West last year at home. They don’t want to let that happen twice. Iowa wants to win this thing in front of their home crowd and turn Kinnick Stadium into a party.

Do the improbable

Iowa isn’t supposed to be here. They aren’t supposed to be on the cusp of a Big Ten West title. They have injuries. They had a media circus surrounding them. None of this is supposed to be happening.

But, here we are. Iowa is one win away from what may be Kirk Ferentz’s best coaching job yet. He is doing this with a backup quarterback, two of his top offensive talents out, juggling the news of losing his offensive coordinator, and so much more than we will ever know. But, Kirk and Iowa are winning.

Iowa isn’t supposed to be here. But, they are. Now, they have the chance to go and put some of the finishing touches on an improbable season up to this point.

