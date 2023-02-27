Everything Panthers fans need to know about the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine

The next step in the new era of the Carolina Panthers comes this week, when future of the NFL—and perhaps the future of their franchise—takes over Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind.

Here’s everything you need to know about the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.

How to watch

When to watch: Thursday, March 2 to Sunday, March 5

Where to watch: NFL Network

How to stream: fuboTV (free 7-day trial)

Workout schedule

Thursday, March 2 (3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. ET): Defensive linemen and linebackers

Friday, March 3 (3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. ET): Defensive backs and special teams

Saturday, March 4 (1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. ET): Quarterbacks, wide receivers and tight ends

Sunday, March 4 (1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. ET): Offensive linemen and running backs

Team media availability

Wednesday, March 1 (1:30 p.m. ET, 2:00 p.m. ET): Head coach Frank Reich, general manager Scott Fitterer

Drills

The following, via the NFL Scouting Combine official page, are the measurable drills used for athletic testing:

40-yard dash: The 40-yard dash is the marquee event at the combine. It’s kind of like the 100-meters at the Olympics: It’s all about speed, explosion and watching skilled athletes run great times. These athletes are timed at 10, 20 and 40-yard intervals. What the scouts are looking for is an explosion from a static start.

Bench press: The bench press is a test of strength — 225 pounds, as many reps as the athlete can get. What the NFL scouts are also looking for is endurance. Anybody can do a max one time, but what the bench press tells the pro scouts is how often the athlete frequented his college weight room for the last 3-5 years.

Vertical jump: The vertical jump is all about lower-body explosion and power. The athlete stands flat-footed and they measure his reach. It is important to accurately measure the reach, because the differential between the reach and the flag the athlete touches is his vertical jump measurement.

Broad jump: The broad jump is like being in gym class back in junior high school. Basically, it is testing an athlete’s lower-body explosion and lower-body strength. The athlete starts out with a stance balanced and then he explodes out as far as he can. It tests explosion and balance, because he has to land without moving.

3-cone drill: The 3-cone drill tests an athlete’s ability to change directions at a high speed. Three cones in an L-shape. He starts from the starting line, goes 5 yards to the first cone and back. Then, he turns, runs around the second cone, runs a weave around the third cone, which is the high point of the L, changes directions, comes back around that second cone and finishes.

Shuttle run: The short shuttle is the first of the cone drills. It is known as the 5-10-5. What it tests is the athlete’s lateral quickness and explosion in short areas. The athlete starts in the three-point stance, explodes out 5 yards to his right, touches the line, goes back 10 yards to his left, left hand touches the line, pivot, and he turns 5 more yards and finishes.

