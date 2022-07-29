Everything Oregon coach Dan Lanning said at Pac-12 Media Day

The official mark that the college football season is right around the corner — media days are here.

The Pac-12 is hosting its annual media day on Friday, and the commissioner, as well as coaches and players from all 12 schools, are in attendance and taking questions from the media. Of course, this is a bit of a contentious time for the conference with USC and UCLA announcing their plans to leave for the Big Ten in the coming years.

While that is the major storyline, we particularly wanted to focus on what Oregon coach Dan Lanning had to say on Friday. Ahead of his first season with the Ducks, there are a lot of questions to answer. Here’s some of what he said during the press conference:

Pitching the Ducks

Dan Lanning: “Excited to be part of the fastest growing brand in college football.” Cites TV viewership. Is Kevin Warren watching? — James Crepea (@JamesCrepea) July 29, 2022

More Pitching the Ducks

Dan Lanning opens up saying he's honored to be the head coach at Oregon, the drops some heavy facts about the Ducks. One of a few schools to play for a title since 2010, multiple conference titles, fastest growing brand in college athletics. — Matt Prehm (@MattPrehm) July 29, 2022

Injury Update

Oregon coach Dan Lanning said Popo Aumavae, Brandon Dorlus, and Justin Flowe are all doing well after dealing with injuries during spring ball. "We definitely think they're gonna be a big part of what we're doing this season." — Jarrid Denney (@jarrid_denney) July 29, 2022

Conference Expansion

"I have zero concerns from that angle, that front, just because I know how strong our brand and product is. I share a vision that our leadership in the conference and our school shares." 🗣: @CoachDanLanning | @76 pic.twitter.com/G0n0LCUDTf — Pac-12 Network (@Pac12Network) July 29, 2022

A Strong Brand

“Excited about the direction of our program and excited about being part of the fastest growing brand in college football.” 🗣 @CoachDanLanning #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/3SCdIoIYPy — Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) July 29, 2022

