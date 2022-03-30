Everything that opposing coaches, GMs said about the Dolphins at the annual meetings

The Miami Dolphins have had arguably the busiest offseason of any team in the NFL, as they’ve made a number of moves to improve their team after missing the playoffs for the fifth season in a row.

Whether it was firing their head coach, hiring a new one, retaining their top two free agents, signing the biggest name on the market or trading for an All-Pro wide receiver, the Dolphins have had their names plastered all over the news cycle. So, it’s no surprise that at this year’s owners’ meetings, the team down in South Florida was at the top of everyone’s minds.

Here’s what coaches and general managers had to say about the Dolphins, transcribed by the Miami Herald.

Buffalo Bills HC Sean McDermott on the Dolphins offseason moves:

“They’ve got a ton of talent on that roster. They were talented last year, and with adding those players they did this year, it will only add to an already talented group. They’re a good team, so we’ve got to try to figure something out.”

Bills GM Brandon Beane on Dolphins acquiring Tyreek Hill:

“[Acquiring Hill is] a very strong move by the Dolphins pairing him with Jaylen Waddle. It will be tough for our defense, for any defense. We know we have our hands full. You’re not sad to see him leave KC. You’re also not excited to see him come to your division.”

Arizona Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury on Dolphins RB Chase Edmonds:

“We love Chase. He can do it all. We thought he was a first- and second-down back. And on third down, he’s one of the best receiving backs I’ve been around. Work ethic, mental toughness, conscientious. He prepares. I can’t say enough good things. Miami hit a home run with that one.”

Seattle Seahawks HC Pete Carroll on Mike McDaniel:

“[He’ll have] one hell of a career. He was really, really good [as an assistant with San Francisco]. They were a unique running football team. He was in charge of all that stuff. Innovative to the point you can tell something was different. Unique aspect he brings. He’s shown it. I’m really excited about him.”

Story continues

New Orleans Saints HC Dennis Allen on losing Terron Armstead:

“I’m glad he got the number he was happy with. Terron Armstead will be missed in terms of his leadership in the locker room and play on the field…. Quite honestly, there’s been some time that Terron has missed on the field and guys stepped into that role and done a good job for us.”

1

1