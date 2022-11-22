Everything Ohio State coach Ryan Day had to say about Michigan football

Rivalry week is upon us, football fans.

Michigan football will head to Columbus to take on Ohio State in a battle of two undefeated teams. Both teams are in the top five and hold an 11-0 record. Everything is on the line this Saturday for the Wolverines. The winner will head to Indianapolis for a Big Ten championship bid and a real possibility to make the College Football Playoff.

The maize and blue defeated their arch-rival last year in Ann Arbor, 42-27, and Michigan is hoping to win back-to-back games against the Buckeyes. Both teams have been hampered by the injury bug this year. Michigan has been without several starters the past two weeks and the Buckeyes have been without a couple of running backs and their star receiver.

On Tuesday, Ryan Day met with the media to talk about Michigan. Here is everything Michigan related the Ohio State coach had to say.

Michigan defense this year compared to last year

Very similar. Like you said a few tweaks here and there. But still very good players and playing very hard. One of the best defenses in the country.

On Blake Corum

He’s a great player. We’re going to prepare for him to play, we expect him to play. We will do the best we can. They are a good offense and have plenty of running backs — plenty of good players. While he is very, very good, we will continue to prepare for all of them.

Mentality of this year's Ohio State team shaped by the loss to Michigan last season

Well, I think you’re shaped by whatever happened in your past and we have scars. It motivated us all offseason. We worked very hard to get to this moment here and now it’s time to go prepare the best we can. That’s what we’re going to focus on physically, mentally, and emotionally to go play the hardest game we’ve ever played. Going to find out where we’re at on Saturday.

On Miyan Willams and TreVeyon Henderson injuries

You’re in Week 12 here. It’s not like it’s early in the season. These guys are experienced so if it’s early in the year you would say ‘well if they haven’t practiced all week it would be hard to play in the game’. We would like for them to practice and will plan on them to practice but if they miss a little bit here and there for them to get healthy to play in the game, we will adjust accordingly. They are veteran players that have played a lot of football.

On Jim Harbaugh saying 'no need for hate' -- is there room for dislike?

It’s one of the greatest rivalries there is in the country. Anytime you’re fighting tooth and nail to win the game because of what’s on the line, there is friction at times. It’s just the way it works. We try and focus on ourselves, respecting the rivalry by working it every day of the year. Going to play the hardest we can on Saturday.

On saying this is the toughest game ever

I think about my first year being the head coach here, and one of the first things we started off the whole press conference was it comes down to this game, and then you have to win every game after it. So it’s not changed. It’s been like this for 100 years here. So I get it. But obviously, this is a great opportunity. And both teams are undefeated, you know, two top three teams in the country going together at the end of the year. You know, that’s what it’s all about. Right?

People questioning Ohio State's physicality after losing to Michigan last year

Well, I think you know, when you focus on this year, and the things that have been done, you’ve seen a lot of good play, you’ve seen us really work towards this, this moment right here. And listen, when you lose this game, it’s a tough year, there’s no hiding from that. But there’s only one way to handle it, that’s to go back to work, address the issues that you think need to get addressed. So when you go back to playing a game, you’re ready to roll. You know, so we got, you know, a few more days here to get ready to prepare. But up until this moment, we’ve done everything we can to get to this moment right here and be ready to go. And so when you get to play on Saturday, display a lot of confidence because you know, you’ve been working towards this moment for so long. And then you go play as hard as you possibly can.

On balancing practices for Michigan during the season after losing last year

There’s a balance, you know, when you — won’t get into exactly what we do. But yeah, I mean, there’s a balance there, there’s certainly you need to be reminded of what happened in the past, but also this focus on this team that focuses on playing this team against their team on Saturday. Because nothing else matters about that. But you know, when you have that in the back of your mind, it certainly lights a fire every time it comes to the forefront of your mind.

Players emotions leading to The Game

Yeah, I think there’s the emotion leading up to the game, which is I think what you’re saying and I think that’s why we have to have our routine and not deviate from our routine because it is such a big week. You know, there’s so much emotion involved with it, you you have to, you know, build towards it. Noon on Saturday. But we have to have a great week of practice and preparation. But then same thing. You know, during the game, you have to play with emotion, you can’t let emotion play with you. And the three things that we’ve we’ve really spent a lot of time in terms of identification this year is one is toughness. Two is discipline and three is skill. And so, you know, if you can play with toughness, but you don’t have discipline, then still good. So those three areas are the areas that we have not deviated from all season. And, you know, we’re gonna hold ourselves to that, that standard.

Bulletin board material and reigning in emotions

I think that’s the balance, you try to find, yeah, is that it is extremely emotional, but you also have to go do a job and play a game. And, you know, if you get overly emotional, or you get too caught up, and all that, then you can start to act out of character, and that can’t happen. But, you know, we also know what’s at stake. So there’s a fine line there that we — we’re gonna find

On Harbaugh's comments about 'standing on third base'

Not the time to talk about right now, maybe there’s another time to hit on that. But, like I said, you know, there’s certain things you listen to, there’s certain things you don’t. And anytime you’re in a high profile game with a lot of stuff going on there’s, there’s a lot of things said, but there’s a time and a place to talk about that. And it’s not now

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire