'Everything now is a bonus': Simona Halep is 'chill' with her one grand slam title - but that's exactly what makes her so dangerous

There’s plenty of competition, but has there been a less likely Wimbledon finalist in recent times than Simona Halep?

We’ve had lower-ranked players and less recognisable names, sure, but in so many respects Halep upends conventional expectations of what a sporting champion should look like.

This is a player who has spoken openly about how winning her first grand slam at the French Open last year satisfied her career’s ambitions.

"I did everything I wanted, won a grand slam and reached No 1 so now everything that comes is like a bonus," Halep told a small group of reporters on the eve of Wimbledon.

You could almost hear the distant groans of the serial winners, who believe that a first triumph should merely be treated as a stepping stone to greater success.

And one can only imagine what they would have made of Halep going on to say that she would rather win an Olympic medal - even a bronze - than a second grand slam. Her pride at representing Romania trumps personal glory, she explained.

Halep, it seems, is hard-wired differently, and yet here she is gearing up to face Serena Williams - on the verge of winning a second major on supposedly her least favourite surface. It's a typically quirky scenario for this likeable contrarian from Constanta.

Speaking of contrary, a glance at Halep's last few months is similarly revealing. Ahead of the French Open there were eyebrows raised when she admitted she might be "too happy" to successfully defend her title. Then prior to losing in the quarter-finals, Halep's coach Daniel Dobre revealed that Wimbledon rather than Roland Garros was their priority.

How could that be when Halep is the most accomplished clay-court player on the tour and seemingly allergic to grass? It was thought that Dobre was merely trying to take pressure off his charge - maybe he was - but either way Halep is now a match away from winning Wimbledon, having only once previously gone beyond the quarter-finals.

An uncommonly relaxed approach off the court has also helped. Halep began her grass-court season by cheering on local kids at a junior parkrun in Eastbourne, and has been determined not to be overwhelmed by the suffocating expectation that for so long defined her.

Like Andy Murray, she lost her first three grand slam finals, and began seeing his psychologist Alexis Castorri to help manage her inner demons.

Halep's self-flagellation became so bad two years ago that former coach Darren Cahill briefly quit after an excruciating meltdown at the Miami Open.

"I have had so many disappointments," she says. "Losing three grand slam finals, missing four chances to be No 1. I am stronger now, and if I lose it’s not a disaster. I know how to deal with disappointments and also I see tennis differently now.

"I’m more relaxed, I enjoy more and the pressure is not negative anymore. I’m not thinking about the result, I’m thinking about getting better."

Halep, though, is keen not to be misunderstood. She has spoken of 2019 as being a "chill" year, but this is only in relation to the expectations she puts on herself rather than her application levels.

"It doesn't mean that I'm not working hard or I'm not focused on what I have to do," she says. "It's just that as a person I want to chill. We see that I'm better on court."

As for finally learning to love the grass, Halep believes too much is made of the differences between the surfaces: "They [the best players] feel good on all the surfaces."

No-one demonstrates this point better than Saturday's opponent Williams, who has won all four of the grand slams at least three times.

Not that Williams' pedigree will force Halep to change her approach. "I will not put pressure on myself," she says. "I just want to plan how I have to play in the final, and then enjoy."