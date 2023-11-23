Everything Nick Saban said on Wednesday of Iron Bowl game week

“So, first off, let me just take a second to wish everybody a Happy Thanksgiving. I know this is a great time of the year to have gratitude and give thanks for all the things that we have. I know we all spend a lot of time thinking about the things that we want and maybe not appreciating the things that we have — relationships and all the other things in the world that we work hard to try to accomplish. Hopefully, everybody has an opportunity to do that and has an enjoyable and Happy Thanksgiving.

“This is a very special, competitive situation, the Iron Bowl. Auburn has a very good team. I know in rivalry games, things are always going to be very, very competitive. I don’t think records or any of that stuff really matters when it comes to what happens in this game.

“I think for our players, it’s what do you choose to pay attention to? There are a lot of things out there, in rivalry games, that can get your attention, but we have a plan and everybody has to know the plan, whether it’s offense, defense, special teams or whatever. We have a process that we’ve been working on how to execute that plan for a long time, all season long, so hopefully we focus on the process of what we have to do to execute it. Then we have to have a sense of purpose for, why is it important to be able to have an opportunity to be successful in that game so that we can stay focused on the right stuff.

“That’s my message to the guys, and that’s what I’d like for them to stay focused on because, at the end of the day, it’s going to be what happens on the field. I think it’s always been in this game — people talk about all the things that have happened, but basically, in my experience, the team that plays the best is the team that has the best chance to be successful, and that’s the way it’s always worked out in the past.”