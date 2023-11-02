Everything Nick Saban said on Wednesday of LSU game week

They’ve got a lot of good players, and I think if you single out one guy from a skill standpoint — even though No. 8 has been phenomenal all year, so has No. 11; they’ve got some other guys, the tight end is a really good player, the running back is a really good player, the quarterback is a really good player.

What it comes down to is everybody has a personal challenge that they have to get their job done, all 11 guys. The guys rushing have to keep the guy in the pocket so he can’t take off running on a scramble. The guys covering have to cover. When he scrambles, they’ve got to plaster their guy so they don’t give up big plays on scrambles, whether it’s runs or passes. It takes 11 guys that really are out there doing their jobs on every play at a very high level because you are going to play against really, really good players, and you have to be able to play the next play.

It doesn’t matter when you are playing games like this. To me, the most important thing is, the other team is going to make some plays, and we’re going to make some plays, but we have to be respond on the next play, no matter what happened on the last play. If we made a good play, we have to respond on the next play. If we give up a play, we have to respond on the next play. That’s on offense and on defense.

Going back to Jalen, that’s important for him too, because we’re not going to have success on every play that we run on offense. But how you respond to those things help you stack some positives. Don’t get frustrated, don’t get down on yourself, just keep focusing on the next play. What’s happening now? The next play is the most important play. Do that one play at a time for 60 minutes in the game, that’s what everybody has to do.