Everything Nick Saban said on Wednesday of Arkansas game week

Week 7 of the college football season is now here and Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide are set to host Sam Pittman and the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday morning.

Following his usual Wednesday schedule, Coach Saban would take time following practice to speak to members of the media ahead of the Tide’s weekend contest.

Coach Saban was in rare form on Wednesday afternoon as he met with the media to discuss his team’s preparation for a Razorbacks team that is in desperation mode following four-straight losses, including a three-game skid in SEC play.

Below is everything the seven-time national championship-winning head coach had to say:

Opening statement

OK, y’all ready for a lecture? Let’s talk about the importance of nothing. You get up every day, you’re entitled to … nothing. Nobody owes you … nothing. You could have talent, but if you don’t have discipline, if you don’t execute, you don’t focus, you get … nothing. If you’re complacent, and not paying attention to detail, what does that get you? Nothing. Nothing is acceptable but your best. We need to be — everything is determined by what you do and you trying to be your best, so that you can build on positive performance. That’s the only thing. There should be nothing else but that, for everybody. That’s what we have to stay focused on. It’s what we need to do. We got rained out today, so we had to go inside. We need to not accept anything but our best in terms of what we’re doing for preparation.

On preparing the team for the eclipse happening on Saturday

I think you have to prepare your team for every distraction. I actually think we should — the best way to do that would be to text it to them, so they can read it on their phones. Sometimes they don’t listen, but if you text it to them, they’ll read it. That might be a new technique that we try. We’ll text them what they’re supposed to do on the field, they’ll probably get it then.

On Razorback LB Jaheim Thomas

Look, their whole front seven is very aggressive, very physical. They play well together. They execute their scheme really well. We’ll have to do a great job up front. That’s going to be the challenge. This guy is a really good tackler, very productive, very instinctive, good athlete, physical, tough guy. He’s one of the better linebackers we play against.

On Tim Keenan's emergence on the DL

One thing he’s allowed us to do all year — Jaheim Oatis, he played nose last year, so (Tim’s) emergence as a good inside player at nose allows us to play Jaheim at five technique, then the two of them play inside when you’re playing four-down guys. But he’s given us a lot of diversity in how we can use other players. He’s played really, really well. Been very productive. Smart, very dependable. You can always count on him to do his job. He works hard, he gives great effort. He’s made himself a player here. He’s worked his way up so he’s a very, very productive player. He could’ve done what some other guys do and say, ‘Well, I’m not going to play that much, so I’m not going to work that hard,’ but this guy’s worked hard every minute since he’s been here to get where he’s at, and it’s paying off for him

On the benefit of rotating at the left tackle spot

I can’t answer that, to be honest with you. I’m not trying to be facetious or anything. I think both guys are showing promise when they play, and both guys have had a few hiccups when they’ve played, but I think both guys have played well enough that there should be some consideration for them both playing at some position, or splitting time at one position. They’re both young players, so their adaptability to do multiple things is probably something that’ll be a little bit of a work in progress.

On the 'tush push'

We’ve tried to make a lot of rules in the last few years that are intended to enhance player safety. I don’t think that’s necessarily a play, when people are running into the pile and aggressively pushing the pile forward, that is something that is enhancing player safety. From a competitive standpoint, everybody can do it, so it really doesn’t matter. It’s not a competitive advantage or disadvantage, one way or the other, but I do think there may be a conversation about how it can impact player safety, in terms of doing that kind of aggressive pushing the pile.

On preparing to play without Malachi Moore

We’ve got to put guys in a position to try and train them and get them reps. But what is really beneficial to players is when they can play a position and they have cumulative reps — not just reps for that particular game, because a lot of things that happen have some carryover, like from the games before, or fall camp, spring practice, so you have this baseline of knowledge that’s very helpful to you making good choices and decisions, and anticipating adjustments and how to line up, and what to do, and responsibility and confidence, and all those things. That’s hard to build in a week, but we want to try to get guys the most reps possible so we can enhance their development the best we can in the short period that we have. But in the secondary especially, there are usually only a few guys who can play multiple positions, that have a big-picture understanding and can play multiple positions. Most of the time, guys will play better in the secondary when they feel comfortable and confident playing one position, and they can play that and get the cumulative effect of a lot of repetition.

