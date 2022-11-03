Everything Nick Saban said on Wednesday of LSU week

The countdown to the epic SEC West showdown between Alabama and LSU continues to dwindle. We are now just a little over two days away from the kickoff between the Tide and Tigers.

On Wednesday evening, Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban took a few moments to speak to members of the media leading up to the top ten matchups.

Coach Saban understands the importance of the Alabama-LSU rivalry maybe more than anyone else having coached at both schools.

The head coach would preview the matchup with the Tigers as well as discuss a couple of the Crimson Tide players.

Here is everything Coach Saban had to say on Wednesday of LSU game week.

Opening statement

“I think the thing that we’re trying to focus on is ‘how do you maintain intensity?’ Whether you maintain your intensity in practice, whether you maintain your intensity in a game. But everyone’s going to lose their intensity every now and then, so really when you get into situations, you’ve got to pound your chest or do whatever you’ve got to do to regain momentum, regain the mental focus you need to do to sustain, maintain intensity because that’s really the only way that you can sustain performance.

“So even days like today, it’s a little warmer. We’ve had good practices all week. It’s a challenge for guys to maintain their intensity and it’s a choice that everybody has to make. Nobody chooses to win. Nobody really chooses to lose. But you do have the freedom to choose what you want to do and how you want to do it. And I think that’s the most important thing that players can do, and everybody has a choice to do that in whatever they do in their life. So that’s what we’re trying to get out players to do so we can sustain and maintain intensity throughout the season. Obviously, rivalry game, playing on the road, good team, so it’s going to be really important that we can do that.”

On dealing with a tight team and if you can see it in practice

“No. I mean, not at all. I think it’s what you attach yourself to. I mean, people attach themselves to winning, but if you attach yourself to winning, you’re actually attaching yourself to outcome, which can actually create anxiety. I’d like for the players to attach themselves to, ‘What do I have to do to play my best, to prepare the best, to be ready to go and play with confidence and understanding of what I’m supposed to do, how I’m supposed to do it, why I’m supposed to do it that way,’ and go play fast and do that one play at a time.

Story continues

“And then, that helps you get the result that you obviously want. So attaching yourself to doing the things you need to do to be a productive player is, I think, much more effective and even more fun. When you’re a competitor and you go out and play that way to try to, you know when you say ‘dominate your box,’ you do it one play at a time. So that’s really why it’s important to maintain focus and intensity that way.”

On how the offense has used speed at wide receiver this season

“I don’t think it’s really fair to assess anything that the offense has done because we’ve been a little bit left-handed ever since Bryce got hurt in the Arkansas game. He basically hadn’t been able to practice for however many weeks, three weeks and played pretty well in two games. But the continuity of what you do and how you build confidence and timing has been a little bit distorted.

“Now, the good news is I think it was really beneficial to the two backup quarterbacks. I think they got a ton of reps, and I think that’s helped them. But it’s not really fair to sort of see how we’ve sort of developed offensively because probably the most important guy on the team – any team – is the quarterback and most importantly on our team because of the quality of player Bryce is. So we’ve been a little bit out of sorts.

“I really challenged the players to be able to do things better, whether it’s running the ball, running routes better, making more explosive plays, whatever that might be. But I think it’s a little bit unfair to judge anything that’s happened over the last couple of weeks.”

On what has allowed the LSU offense to take the next step

“They got good players, really good players. Quarterback’s playing really, really well. They’ve got great balance. They’ve got three really good running backs that all share the load. They’ve really got talented skill guys outside, and they’re very efficient and effective in the way they’re executing the offense and the things that they do. They present challenges, and I think they’ve got some young players playing on offense that have gotten better and better and better.

“Two freshmen tackles, tight end. You know, Jason Taylor’s son. Those guys are playing better and better all the time, too, and making plays and are being productive. So this is a really, really good team, all the way around. And now they’re starting a new system, offensively, lots of new players. They’re starting to get confidence and believe in exactly what they’re supposed to do and how they’re supposed to do it, and they’re playing really effectively.”

On how the team has responded after the bye week

“Yeah, it’s been very good. The response with the players has been very good. We’ve practiced well all three days this week. So we’ll see how we play, but we seem to be preparing the right way.”

On JC Latham

“JC’s done a good job for us. I think consistency in performance for all of us is what we’re sort of striving to improve on, and I think if you were to ask any player on the team, that’s probably the thing that we all need to do. I think that’s true in the offensive line, and I think that’s true for JC. But we’re really pleased with the way he’s sort of developed and played for us this year.”

On Ja'Corey Brooks

“The guy’s a real competitor. I mean, he plays great for us on special teams. I don’t care what you ask him to do, what role he plays on whatever team, he does it fast, he does it hard. He prepares well. I think he’s attaching himself to the right things, and I think that’s sort of showing in his production and performance and the consistency that he’s played with.”

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Stacey Blackwood on Twitter @Blackwood89.

Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire