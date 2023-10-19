Everything Nick Saban said on Wednesday of Tennessee game week
We are now just a couple of days away from the “Third Saturday in October” when Josh Heupel and the Tennessee Volunteers travel to Tuscaloosa to take on Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide.
Aside from taking home bragging rights to a historic rivalry, both Alabama and Tennessee are trying to position themselves for a spot in Atlanta for the SEC Championship.
On Wednesday, following the Crimson Tide’s midweek practice, Coach Saban would step to the podium to speak to the media ahead of the matchup on Saturday afternoon.
Below is everything Coach Saban had to say on Wednesday afternoon.
Opening statement
I guess what we all do is, we want to be successful. I think success is probably defined by how consistent you can be, in terms of the way you perform, no matter what it is that you’re trying to perform. Two things enhance that: you have to have knowledge and you have to have belief, and sometimes, it’s difficult to develop that knowledge because you have to go through some hard lessons of learning and growing to develop that. It’s a big part of preparation, and you have to invest a lot of time.
The other part of that is relationships and caring enough to communicate, because you’re confident in what you’re doing because you have the knowledge, and now you communicate it. The relationships that you have with other people on the team can actually help you feel good about communicating, and that helps everybody play smarter. That helps everybody play better. I guess that’s what you continue to strive for — for players, for your team, for individuals — so we can get the kind of consistency in performance that will help us be successful. That’s a challenge every week. It’s a challenge every day.
Hopefully people are motivated to do that and are doing the best they can to make the progress we need to make to try to improve.
Injury status of Malachi Moore and CJ Dippre
Both guys have practiced. If they continue to progress like they have, they have a good chance to play, but nobody can predict that right now.
On the benefits of the 4th quarter program in offseason
Yeah, I see the benefit of it when we play well in the second half, like we did against Ole Miss, or play well in the second half, like we did at Texas A&M. I don’t see the benefit of it when we lose our intensity like we did in the last game, and we don’t play well in the second half and don’t beat the other team in the second half. That may be a little more psychological than it is physical. But I do think that eight games in a row is a grind, psychologically and physically, for everybody. This is the hump time of the season. You either have the mental toughness to be able to sustain it and get over the hump, or you don’t. Hopefully we’ve got enough guys on our team that have enough mental toughness that they’ll be able to do that for another week, then the bye week gets everybody a little freshened up.
On the potential of goin up-tempo with this Alabama offense
I think, when you go up-tempo, you only get a rhythm if the up-tempo is helping you have successful plays, but the successful plays still come from execution. What is your footwork, where is your hand placement, how does the ‘back press the hold, what’s the quarterback read — it’s a whole myriad of things. Did we block the right guy on the perimeter, all these things make plays successful. When you have successful plays and you can stack them back-to-back and you go with tempo, I think that really puts the defense on their heels, but when you go up-tempo and the play doesn’t work, that doesn’t help. It still all comes back to fundamental execution. When everybody fundamentally executes, you have a much better chance to have successful plays and have consistency in what you’re doing. If you can go fast and do that, I think it can put the defense on its heels. But the first thing you have to do is execute.
On the health of Terrence Ferguson
He’s doing better. He’s practicing every week. I think he’s getting better every week. I think he’s closer to 100% this week than he has been. Those high-ankle sprains are not easy to get over. It takes a little while to develop the ability to push off and have explosive power, and it’s hard to play on the offensive line if you don’t have that. He’s worked his tail off to get where he is, and he’s really worked hard in practice and has gone through a lot to get back to where he is, but I think he’s getting pretty close to being where we need him to be.
On Caleb Downs being most like him according to Terrion Arnold
Well, you can ask Terrion what his opinion is about a lot of things. I mean, I like Terrion. He’s got a great personality. I don’t evaluate the personalities of the players in the room. I like Caleb Downs. I think he’s got a lot of good characteristics as a person. He’s got great competitive attitude about how he goes about things, how he prepares. He’s very serious, he pays attention to detail, and really has a lot of pride in performance. I don’t know if anybody can say that about me, so I’m not comparing myself to him at all. But I like the intangibles he plays with and that he has as a person.
On the growth of Kool-Aid McKinstry as a leader
You know, he’s done a good job. He has a lot of confidence in what he’s supposed to do and I think he’s starting to see the importance of how influencing other people can actually create value for himself. But that’s a little harder to do at corner than it is when you’re playing safety or STAR, because you’re in the middle of things and you’re making calls, but he’s done a good job of that.
