Everything Nick Saban said on Wednesday of Tennessee game week

I guess what we all do is, we want to be successful. I think success is probably defined by how consistent you can be, in terms of the way you perform, no matter what it is that you’re trying to perform. Two things enhance that: you have to have knowledge and you have to have belief, and sometimes, it’s difficult to develop that knowledge because you have to go through some hard lessons of learning and growing to develop that. It’s a big part of preparation, and you have to invest a lot of time.

The other part of that is relationships and caring enough to communicate, because you’re confident in what you’re doing because you have the knowledge, and now you communicate it. The relationships that you have with other people on the team can actually help you feel good about communicating, and that helps everybody play smarter. That helps everybody play better. I guess that’s what you continue to strive for — for players, for your team, for individuals — so we can get the kind of consistency in performance that will help us be successful. That’s a challenge every week. It’s a challenge every day.

Hopefully people are motivated to do that and are doing the best they can to make the progress we need to make to try to improve.