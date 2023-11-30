Everything Nick Saban said on Thursday of SEC Championship game week
Instead of the usual Wednesday press conference, head coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide Nick Saban held his second press conference of the week on Thursday ahead of the Tide’s SEC Championship matchup with Kirby Smart and the Georiga Bulldogs.
Thursday is a full day for Coach Saban. Not only does he have his weekly press conference, but he also took part in his weekly appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” and also has his weekly radio show “Hey Coach” to cap off the night.
Let’s take a look at everything Coach Saban had to say on Thursday as the Crimson Tide get ready to make the trip to Atlanta.
Opening statement
We’re glad to be here. First of all I’d like to congratulate Kirby and the Georgia team for going through an undefeated season and winning the East. They certainly had a fantastic season. They’ve proven to be one of the best football teams in the country.
This is certainly a challenge for us to be able to compete in the SEC Championship game against such a quality team. I’d like to thank the Southeastern Conference for making this one of the greatest venues in college football, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the people of Atlanta, all the people that do a lot of work to make this game a first-class event.
Our team is trying to focus on what they need to do to go play the kind of game that we’ll need to play to beat a very, very good team – probably the best team we played all year.
I think the challenge for us, as a player, you got to be ready to play and assume that the guy you’re playing against is the best player you played against all year. I think if you take that approach, channel your energy and enthusiasm into execution on the field, that will give you your best chance to be successful.
On Caleb Downs' versatility
We started doing that in the Kentucky game, especially when they played bigger people. He’s handled it very, very well. Gives a little bigger body at star. A guy that can play the runs and stuff a little better. That was the thinking behind it. That’s why we did it.
It’s not been an issue at all for him and his learning curve.
On the health of Jase McClellan
He’s not been able to do a lot. We’ll see how he does today, where he is. I would have to say he’s probably questionable for the game at this point.
I think it’s probably too early to tell.
On what he wants the committee to see about his team on Saturday
Look, we’re not really worried about the committee. I’m not concerned about any of those things. I mean, we’ve got a big challenge here in terms of trying to play the best football that we can play and prepare our team to play the best that they can play.
I want our team to focus on the game because that’s what we can control. We really can’t control anything externally, but we can try to control how we play. I think that’s the most important thing for us to be focused on right now.
On Jermaine Burton playing with a chip on his shoulder
Well, he’s been a big part of the offense all year long. He’s played well all year long. I think you say a guy gets involved, but it’s really reading the play based on the coverage. Sometimes one guys gets an opportunity to make a play, but sometimes it’s somebody else. When he’s had his opportunities, he’s certainly taken advantage of them. We’re happy to see that.
I think that he’s an outstanding player. We want him to go in and stay focused on what he needs to do to do his job well in this game. He’s been a great contributor to our offense, and he can make explosive plays. Hopefully we’ll get some opportunities for him to do that in this game.
On what is most important this week for his team, words to Mexican fans of the Tide
Well, we thank everybody who supports Crimson Tide in Mexico and anyplace else in the country or the world for that matter. We appreciate your support.
I think both things are really, really important. I think at this time of the year players get a little tired, they get a little banged up, they get a little hurt up. The psychological part of being able to grind through that and have the mental toughness to stay focused on the things you need to do to play well, create the right habits in practice, prepare for the game like you need to, is a challenge. But I think it’s very, very important.
I think it’s very important to take care of yourself physically, not only on the field, but getting the right kind of rest, eating right, hydrating correctly. All those things contribute to how you can sustain performance in a game.
On managing a roster with the transfer portal, NIL
I don’t know if it’s sustainable or not.
Look, I’ve always been in favor of the players having a better quality of life and sharing in some of the benefits. I think that if we could create competitive balance so it’s the same pretty much for everybody so that one school can’t choose to invest more than another and create a competitive imbalance. I think that’s the major concern that I have. I do think it’s a tough management.
We’ve been trying to focus on the game here. We’re going to look to manage all those things when this game is over. But it’s not easy. It’s not easy to do. There’s a lot of balls in the air. I’m sure players are thinking about a lot of things right now, too. Probably tough for them to manage.
On how the team has responding after emotional Iron Bowl win
Well, I think sometimes when you win and don’t play like you’d like to have played, players aren’t as interested in the why do we have to make these corrections, why is this so important. You have to have a certain maturity about you as a competitor to understand that there’s lessons to be learned when you win as well as when you lose.
When you lose, everybody’s really, like, humiliated and really wants to go focus on all the things they need to do to play better because they don’t feel good about themselves. Having the maturity to be able to manage and learn and build on the good things that you did as well as still be able to learn the lessons that go with some of the mistakes that you made, I think that’s the key to the drill.
I think our players have handled that pretty well this week.
On the message to Alabama fans making the trip to Atlanta
I don’t think it changes much. I mean, as many fans as we can get there, as much enthusiasm as they can create to try to help us sustain energy throughout the game is certainly much appreciated.
Also I think it’s beneficial to the players being able to stay focused and engaged on what they need to do in the game.
On his mentors
Yeah, I don’t know about all the compliments, but I appreciate ’em.
I had some great mentors along the way. First of all, had a great college coach in Don James, who actually encouraged me and talked me into becoming a coach because it’s not something I really wanted to do.
He was very well-organized. He really sort of looked at developing players not only on the field but off the field in terms of developing character that would help them be more successful in life, which is something we’ve always tried to do.
Bill Belichick was a great mentor in terms of organization football, from every part of the organization. How you evaluate players, the kind of players you want on your team, the kind of team you want to have, the kind of system you want to use.
George Perles was a great mentor at Michigan State. First opportunity I had to be a coordinator, first person to give me responsibility. He had been very successful with the Pittsburgh Steelers, winning four Super Bowls there.
Those three guys probably had the biggest impact on me. But I’ve had and learned so much from so many people. I hate to leave anybody out because I’ve never really invented anything in this game. I always just learned from other really good coaches and good teachers.
On how has team has improved most since the Texas game
I think the team has improved dramatically in terms of transformation of confidence, playing together, good leadership.
But if you had to say where did we improve the most, I would say it’s probably offensively. The transformation of Jalen Milroe at quarterback, to be productive, has been huge in terms of elevating the confidence of the entire offensive team. The improvement in the offensive line has helped us be able to have a little better balance in the game. The receivers have all played better. If there is a specific area, I would say that would be.
I think the team as a whole has also improved because of their confidence, playing with more confidence.
On Lane Kiffin saying he beat Kirby Smart in tug of war
I do not. But my money would have been on Kirby (laughter). If I was going to bet… I don’t remember it, but that would be my comment (smiling).
On the SEC potentially being left out of CFP
Well, I think I commented on it earlier. To reiterate it, I think that the SEC is one of the best conferences in the country. I think Georgia is one of the best teams in the country. I think they’re one of the best four teams in the country. I think if we beat them, we’d be one of the best four teams in the country.
With teams, there’s a transformation that goes through the season. How are you playing now. Where is your team now. How good are you now. I think all those things come into play.
I think it would be a disrespect to the SEC if there isn’t an SEC representation in the final four. I do believe that.
On Jihaad Campbell
Well, he makes a ton of plays. He’s very athletic. He can run. He’s fast. He’s a good football player. It’s a new position for him, so he’s made consistent improvement throughout the season, understanding what he needs to do at his position to execute his role in that particular call.
But his production and performance has been really, really, really good for us. We certainly needed him because we’ve had a lot of injuries at that position throughout the season.
On what Deontae Lawson means to the defesne
He’s played extremely well for us. He played well all year long. I think the one thing that he does, he is kind of the leader. He is very smart, very intelligent. He understands the game plan. He prepares well for the game. He knows exactly what he’s supposed to do and what everybody in the front seven is supposed to do.
I think when he’s out there, everybody’s more comfortable, everybody’s more confident because he’s a signal caller. He’s very confident in making the right calls and getting everybody playing together in the front seven, which is really important.
