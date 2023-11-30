Everything Nick Saban said on Thursday of SEC Championship game week

We’re glad to be here. First of all I’d like to congratulate Kirby and the Georgia team for going through an undefeated season and winning the East. They certainly had a fantastic season. They’ve proven to be one of the best football teams in the country.

This is certainly a challenge for us to be able to compete in the SEC Championship game against such a quality team. I’d like to thank the Southeastern Conference for making this one of the greatest venues in college football, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the people of Atlanta, all the people that do a lot of work to make this game a first-class event.

Our team is trying to focus on what they need to do to go play the kind of game that we’ll need to play to beat a very, very good team – probably the best team we played all year.

I think the challenge for us, as a player, you got to be ready to play and assume that the guy you’re playing against is the best player you played against all year. I think if you take that approach, channel your energy and enthusiasm into execution on the field, that will give you your best chance to be successful.