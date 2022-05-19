Everything Nick Saban said about NIL that has the nation in a stir

Texas A&M posted the best recruiting class of all-time in the 2022 cycle, which turned many heads to say the least. Outside of the 2019 class when they finished fourth, they haven’t even finished in the top five in the 21st century! However, the new name image and likeness (NIL) deals have completely changed the game.

At an event with local business leaders in Birmingham Wednesday night, Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban took a couple shots at Jimbo Fisher and his Aggies.

Last season, 25 Alabama players earned NIL revenue that came out to about $3 million total, and added that the Tide went about it “the right way.”

Saban’s comments have spread like wildfire overnight. Now, other head coaches are responding via Twitter or press conferences.

Alabama is in on the NIL game too

Nick Saban says 25 players on Alabama last season earned NIL revenue totaling $3 million and did it “the right way.” Saban speaking at a 50-day countdown event for the World Games in Birmingham. — Mike Rodak (@mikerodak) May 19, 2022

Texas A&M utilizes NIL differently than the Crimson Tide

Saban: We were 2nd in recruiting last year. A&M was first. A&M bought every player on their team. Made a deal for name, image and likeness. We didn’t buy one player. But I don’t know if we’re going to be able to sustain that in the future because more and more people are doing it https://t.co/uwEcLQa2u4 — Mike Rodak (@mikerodak) May 19, 2022

Coach Saban calls out fellow CFB coach and former Aflac commercial Co-star

More from Nick Saban tonight: “Jackson State paid a guy a million dollars last year that was a really good Division I player to come to school. It was in the paper. They bragged about it! Nobody did anything about it." — Mike Rodak (@mikerodak) May 19, 2022

Deion Sanders react to what Saban said

You best believe I will address that LIE Coach SABAN told tomorrow. I was & awakened by my son @ShedeurSanders that sent me the article stating that WE PAYED @TravisHunterJr a Million to play at @GoJSUTigersFB ! We as a PEOPLE don’t have to pay our PEOPLE to play with our PEOPLE. — COACH PRIME (@DeionSanders) May 19, 2022

Travis Hunter responds to Saban's comment about him

I got A mil?😂But my mom still stay in a 3 bed room house with five kids 🤣 — Travis Hunter (@TravisHunterJr) May 19, 2022

Saban uses Miami and MBB as another example

More from Saban tonight: “These guys from Miami that are going to play basketball there for $400,000. That’s in the newspaper! The guy tells you how he’s doing it! But the NCAA can’t enforce their rules because it’s not against the law, and that’s an issue, that’s a problem." https://t.co/9uOzSOFpK1 — Mike Rodak (@mikerodak) May 19, 2022

Jimbo Fisher has called for a press conference

Jimbo Fisher will have media availability at 10 a.m. CT today at Kyle Field 🍿🍿🍿 — Sam Khan Jr. (@skhanjr) May 19, 2022

