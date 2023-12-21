Everything Nick Saban said on national signing day

National signing day is always chaotic and Wednesday was not any different for Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide.

After most of the storm had calmed down, Coach Saban would meet with members of the media to discuss the effort of his staff on the recruiting trail after the Crimson Tide landed one of the top classes in the 2024 recruiting cycle.

Aside from talking about national signing day, Coach Saban would also update the team’s preparation for their Rose Bowl matchup against Michigan on New Year’s Day.

Below is everything Coach Saban had to say on national signing day:

Opening statement

“A challenging day, nonetheless. I know because it’s Early Signing Day, people want to talk about signing, and we just got off the practice field. So prepping for practice, prepping for a game, trying to finish this part of recruiting at least – there’s still some other guys out there we’re obviously interested in and may be signing in the next few days or some guys that will wait till February. But we’re really pleased with the class. Got a lot of good players, got a lot of midyear guys, which I think is really important or helpful in their development.

“This is a product of a lot of hard work by a lot of people. I think our coaching staff did a really good job. But the people who support us in the university community do a great job, whether it’s the academic university community, our folks in academics, all the people that work in athletic administration. All these people work really, really hard at helping us putting together a really, really good class. So I’m excited about these players. I’m not going to go through them individually or anything like that, but some of them are here. I think we’ve got several guys that are already practicing. We’ve got a few more guys that may join us later. I think there’s a total of maybe 19 midyear guys, or something like that, so that’s probably a really good thing.

“From a practice standpoint, players had good energy and enthusiasm today. It was nice enough to go outside. So the focus is still on excellence is not free. You’ve got to pay the price up front, and there’s a price to pay for it. Working on fundamentals, finishing plays, pushing yourself through, focusing on blocking, tackling, taking care of the ball, a lot of things that we need to pay attention to detail to try to get our momentum back as a team and our confidence back so that everybody’s playing together and we got a great understanding of what we need to do to have a chance to play winning football when the game comes.”

On signing Dre Kirkpatrick Jr.

“I think that’s the first legacy for Alabama, not necessarily the first legacy for me. I coached Mark Ingram’s dad at Michigan State, but the first generational legacy player that played for us at Alabama and now has a son playing here, I think it’s great. His dad’s been a really good ambassador for the program, was a great player here and had a great NFL career. So you really appreciate that part of it. But I know how proud he is of his son and what his son has been able to accomplish and his son to have an opportunity to come to Alabama.”

On the early enrollees adjusted to bowl practice

“I think just exposure, obviously. The first three days we were here, those guys have to go through acclimation period, so they’ve got to be in shorts for so long and helmets and then shoulder padsm so they haven’t even been allowed to put full pads on yet. But I just think the whole experience of being in meetings, learning the stretch program, learning the weight training program, being in meetings and starting to learn the offense or the defense, being around the players on the field, seeing how a college practice really goes and how they can contribute and how they can improve.

“A lot of them come up and meet with the coaches so that they learn a little extra if they don’t understand something in a meeting. So I think this total experience is a really positive thing for them in terms of their adjustment to how they’re going to transition into school in January and that whole process that we go through in spring.”

On quarterback Julian Sayin

“Julian is an outstanding player. The ball comes out of his hand really nice. He’s accurate. He’s smart. He’s had a great high school career, and he’s been one of the best players, most productive players in the country on a very consistent basis. We like him a lot. I tell all players, ‘You’ve really got to focus on your development. That’s the most important thing. What are you going to become?’ And I think he’s got the right mindset to do that.”

On Aeryn Hampton

“Bubba’s kind of a dog, man. He’s one of those guys that’s a great competitor, makes a lot of plays whatever he plays on offense, wherever he plays on the field. He doesn’t come off the field very often. They had a very successful season this year. I know they had a disappointment in the playoffs, but this guy’s a great competitor, can do a lot of things and we’re really excited about having him.”

On how he remains an elite recruiter

“I don’t know. You’re asking the wrong person. I mean, we try to be honest. We try to be upfront. We try to sell people on the fact that they can create value in their brand, that we’re going to make a great investment in them here personally, academically and athletically. There’s a lot of guys that still buy into that. I think name, image and likeness has maybe spread where guys go out because some guys are interested in how much money they can make, and that’s OK. But we’re trying to invest in the players in their future so they could create more value for their future. There is a lot of players that still buy into that.”

On Julian Sayin operating out of multiple formations

“We don’t get under center a whole bunch, but it’s something that we want to be able to do and we want the quarterback to be comfortable doing. So anybody that’s done it in high school or grew up doing it, it’s the natural thing for them, so I think it’s good. I think it’s a good thing that they’re not just one-dimensional as a player and then they’re uncomfortable doing new things that you have to do. Because I’m sure wherever anybody goes, there is going to be new things at every position that they have to learn to do and grow comfortable learning. That’s one thing that’s pretty huge for a quarterback.”

Comparing Kirkpatrick Jr. to his father

“They’re different people. But they’re both good people and great family. I don’t like to make comparisons. I don’t think that’s fair. But little Dre is a mature guy that kind of knows what he wants. He’s a very competitive guy. And his dad had a lot of those same characteristics, and that’s why he became the kind of player that he was.”

On Alabama's offensive line signing class

“We think they have a lot of potential. Obviously, that’s a developmental position, so those guys are guys that we think have a lot of ability. We know a lot about them. We had them in camp. We’re excited about having them here. We think they can develop into good prospects and good players. I still think we’re kind of out there in the market looking for some more of those kinds of guys, offensive linemen just from a numbers standpoint and from a quality, experience standpoint. So we’re excited to have them, and we’re still out there working to try to add some people with that position.”

On keeping commitments, running the race with others for a strong finish

“Our focus right now is on the game, aight. We’re trying to get ready for a game, and I know we’ve got to recruit and we’re trying to recruit and there’s a lot of stuff. There’s a lot of guys in the portal. There’s still some players out there that we’re recruiting that we think are outstanding players. So we’re continuing to try to do the best job that we can in every regard from coaching our players standpoint to trying to get quality players to come here.

“But the whole recruiting process when we made an early signing day years ago, we said, ‘This would become the signing date.’ Well, it also just moved the recruiting calendar up like six months. Players visit in the summertime, that’s when most guys visit. I mean, we used to have tons of guys visit in January. We’ll have very few guys visit in January. The whole thing is kind of just pushed forward, so I don’t know how to answer. There’s just a lot of things happening right now that take our time and focus and attention. Recruiting is important, the game is important, our team is important, and we’re trying to manage our time the best that we can to do a good job in all those areas so that we can finish.”

