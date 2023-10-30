Everything Nick Saban said on Monday of LSU game week

I know that bye weeks, at this point of the season, can be very beneficial. I think, in a lot of ways, to our team, it was very beneficial. We got lots of guys that were banged up a little bit some rest and limited reps so that they could heal up. Of course, we won’t know how well that happens until we see how they respond this week. We got a lot of good repetitions on future opponents, as well as LSU, in the bye week, so that should enhance our preparation for this game.

I told the players when they left Thursday after practice that I wanted them enjoy their time off, but I also wanted them to be focused and ready to go all in when we get back because LSU is really, really good team. They’re probably one of the best teams in the country right now. I know that they are the best team in the country on offense. We’re going to need an excellent attention to detail, focus, good technical preparation for the game so that everybody plays responsibility football, whether it’s offense, defense or special teams. This has developed into a rivalry game because they’re always ranked, we’re always ranked, and it’s always a big game relative to what happens in our division. It’s an important game for both teams.

I think Brian Kelly has done a phenomenal job bringing this team along. The improvement that they made, the kind of team they had a year ago, as well as an even a better team that they have this year, in terms of what they’ve been able to accomplish and what they’ve been able to do. I think it starts with their offense. They’re the number one offensive team in the country, and it starts with the quarterback, Jayden Daniels. I mean, this guy is a phenomenal player. He’s a dual-threat player, he’s great passer, and makes lots of plays with his feet. Fast. Not only can scramble to run but can scramble to throw.

They’ve got a really good running back in Logan Diggs. They got a good tight end in Mason Taylor. (Malik) Nabers and Brian Thomas are really, really good receivers, but they also have other good skill guys to go with them. Their offensive line is big and physical, and they’re able to create great balance on offense. So it’s going to be very challenging for us to be able to play the kind of disciplined football that you need to be able to play and not make mistakes, tackle well in the game, be physical, and try to win on the line scrimmage, which is going to be challenging.

Defensively, they good players, a good front seven. They’re big, they’re physical, and they play well together as a team. Sometimes, they’ve had some struggles in the secondary, some guys injured and different things like that, but they also make a lot of big plays. They can rush, they affect the quarterback, and they can cover so this is going to be a challenge game for us from that standpoint, too, and these guys have a lot of good athletes and a lot really good team speed, so that makes them really good on special teams. They have good specialists. So this is a really, really good team all the way around.