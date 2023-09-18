Everything Nick Saban said on Monday Ole Miss game week

The Alabama football enters the 2023 SEC slate with a disappointing 2-1 record at the start of the season. With Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss up next in Week 4, the Crimson Tide have a lot of questions to answer.

On Monday, Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban would hold his weekly press conference to wrap up the past weekend’s matchup and look ahead to the next opponent on the schedule and what is team needs to do in order to prepare.

One of the biggest stories coming from Coach Saban’s comments is the fact that he announced Jalen Milroe as the starting quarterback after Milroe did not compete against the Bulls this past weekend.

Below is everything Saban had to say on Monday of Ole Miss game week.

Opening statement

“After watching the film, what I said after the game really kind of goes. We had a lot of players that really competed hard in this game, played hard, competed well. We didn’t always execute the way we want to execute. And I think everybody can look to something that they can improve on, and that’s certainly going to be the focus that we have this week. There’s a responsibility that goes with that for the player but also for the coaches, so that we’re doing things that players can do, so they can go on the field and play fast and know exactly what they’re supposed to do and go out there and execute it. And I think that’s going to be important for all of us this week so that when our guys get out there they can play fast.

“We’re looking forward to SEC opener. We’ve had three games to kind of evaluate our team in a lot of different areas. Ole Miss is a really, really good team. Lane has done a great job with the program. This is one of the best offensive teams in the country in terms of things that they do, multiples that they have, the way their players are coached and how they execute. They’re playing better on defense. This is a really, really good team. We’re going to have to play our best and we need to improve to be able to do that.

“Two points, I think … From a quarterback standpoint — this is all I’m going to say about this — Jalen really showed the leadership that I was looking for during the game in terms of supporting his teammates and doing the things he needed to do. He’s had the opportunity to play. So have the other guys. Jalen played the best of all those guys, so I think he’s earned the opportunity to be the quarterback.

“This other thing that I hear floating around out there — I’m sure you’ve seen the same reports that I’ve seen — is Kevin Steele is the defensive coordinator. He has all the defensive coordinator responsibilities. The only thing that we tried to improve on from an administrative standpoint was game day administration of getting the signals in quicker. That’s the only thing that we worked on together as a staff. The whole staff made a contribution to it, and I think it was a lot better in this game than it was in the Texas game.”

On the O-lines play at USF

“I don’t think when you give up five sacks and – I think that our players were, they made a lot of blitzes, a lot of looks, nothing that we really – only one thing that they did that we’d not worked on. But I think the players were not communicating well and not on the same page sometimes, and I think that created issues and problems. I thought that the offensive line played like our offensive line needs to play in the last 6:29 of the game, and that’s something that we wanna build on.”

On the togetherness of the team

“I’ve been pleased with it. I think this was the first game where I saw some guys a little frustrated, and I think the frustration came maybe because we weren’t as focused as we needed to be, which is my responsibility. So players go out and make some mistakes and things don’t go well, and they get frustrated. And as a competitor, you never wanna get frustrated, you always wanna play the next play. But I think we talked about how everybody needs to buy into doing the things they need to do to make their contribution to the team to play winning football. And I think as time goes on and the season goes on, everybody’s role gets a little more clearly defined. Some guys may be disappointed in their role, but they have to buy into that if they wanna make a contribution to the team in a positive way, whether it’s on special teams or being a player that gets an opportunity because somebody’s down, whatever that might be.”

On if he needed to see Jalen Milroe be a leader

“No, I made the comment, and that’s the comment. So he’s played the best of the quarterbacks, and that’s the way it is right now.”

On if seven-man protections make it difficult for receivers to get open

“I think you have to have a combination of both. Obviously, a lot of play-action passes are supposed to complement the running game, and you don’t get five guys out in the pattern. So sometimes you wanna secure the protection and hopefully the play-action passes allow some vertical routes down the field to be effective. We’ve hit some explosive plays on those kinds of plays this year. Six-man protection, the back gets out late. When you get all guys out, you’ve got five guys to block five guys, so that puts the most stress on the offensive line. I think you’ve gotta have a combination of all three of those things to have an effective offensive team.”

On Malachi Moore

Yeah, Malachi has been the leader of that group. He’s the best communicator. He makes lots of checks, lots of calls. He gets everybody on the same page. I think it helps the other players play with a lot of confidence, and he has played very, very well. Puts a lot into it, does everything that we ask of him in terms of effort, toughness, not making mental mistakes. Doing things the way we’d like for him to do it. I’m very pleased with the way he’s playing.

On the program Lane Kiffin is building at Ole Miss

“I think they’re outstanding. Obviously, they are fourth in the country in something, total offense and scoring 52 points a game and 526 yards. This is — and Lane is an offensive guy, did a great job when he was here, and he’s done a great job there. The players do a great job of executing it, which is always a good sign of a well-coached team. I think he’s done a fantastic job there.”

On Roydell Williams

“Roydell played a great second half. He had over 100 yards rushing in the second half. We were very pleased. We’ve always had a lot of confidence in Roydell, so him and Jase both have been very productive so far this year.”

On his feel for the team with all the outside noise

“Look, I like the team. I’ve got confidence in our team. I really do. We’ve had some tough stretches before and players have bounced back, but I think everybody has got to make a commitment to doing that. It’s not easy. We’ve got really tough competition coming up, but everybody has got to challenge themselves, I think, to be their best as a player, be their best as a team guy, be their best as a leader. I’ve liked this group so far. I just think our execution has got to get a little more consistent.”

On what Pete Golding has carried over to Ole Miss

“There’s some few things that are a little different. Quite a bit of it is the same. I’m sure it has something to do with personnel. But I think they’re playing better. And that makes them a better team.”

