Everything Nick Saban said on Monday of Mississippi State game week

After last weekend’s bounce-back performance in a 24-10 win over the Ole Miss Rebels, Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide will now shift their focus to the struggling Mississippi State Bulldogs.

Alabama enters the Week 5 matchup with a 3-1 record (1-0 SEC) and after consecutive losses, Mississippi State is just 2-2 on the season (0-2 SEC).

On Monday, Coach Saban would make his way to the podium in Tuscaloosa for one of his two weekly press conferences with the media. Saban would spend a few moments wrapping up last weekend’s victory along with previewing the Week 5 matchup with the Bulldogs in Starkville.

Below is everything Coach Saban said on Monday of Mississippi State game week.

Opening statement

“Obviously, this was a great win for our team, really proud of the way the guys came out and competed in the second half. Played a lot better in the second half. We had a couple times in the first half where we sort of self-destructed a little bit, with the way we executed and some of the things that we did. We sort of eliminated some of those things in the second half and played much cleaner. I think we played the way we would like to continue to play, and hopefully (we can) build on that and show the players today when we watch the film, here’s the reason that worked and here’s the reason it didn’t work, whether it’s offense, defense, special teams or whatever. That’s the way, I think, you actually can have a chance to get better.

This is the first SEC road game. This is actually a bigger challenge for us than the last two games, in my opinion, in terms of — this team is very physical, very aggressive on defense, create a lot of negative plays. They’ve got a lot of starters back. They know their system. They know their scheme. They play very, very well. Zach Arnett, it’s his system, he’s a very good defensive coach. As the head coach, he’s done a really good job there.

Obviously, the quarterback has been an outstanding player for a long time, but with the new offense that they run, there’s a lot more balance in it. They’ve got two really good ‘backs that are very, very productive when they run the football. They’ve got a really, really good receiver, No. 5, Griffin, who is very, very productive. They made a lot of explosive plays, throw for 250 yards or so in the passing game. They play really good on special teams.

This is an overall really, really good team, and it’s going to be a real challenge for us, playing on the road in the SEC, to play against this team this week. This is something that our players have to really focus on and do a great job in preparation so we can eliminate some of these things that have happened in games, whether they’re drive-stoppers or giving up the big play or whatever it is. We’ve got to eliminate those things.”

On the growth of Terrion Arnold

“I think he’s more confident. I think that he’s had less like mental lapses, but I think the biggest thing that contributes to that is better knowledge of the defense, better knowledge of what to do, how to do it, why it’s important to do it that way, and the confidence that comes with that. That allows you to play fast and focus on the right things. I think he’s played a lot better this year because of those things.”

On his evaluation of Elijah Pritchett and Terrence Ferguson

“Both guys did OK. I think there was some things we’d like to finish better. I think the big point of emphasis with our offensive line is gotta get your second step in the ground, gotta get your hands inside so that we can finish blocks. That would be the case with both of those guys. But it also is sort of an overall evaluation of what we need to do to get better on the offensive line. “

On Jalen Hale

“He did a good job, made some big plays. I think the big thing with Jalen being a young player is, you’ve got to know what to do on every play so you can go play fast and do your job. So we need to work hard with him to try to get him to where he needs to be and make sure that he’s out there playing with confidence and a good understanding of the overall system of what we’re trying to get done on each and every play.”

On impact of Deontae Lawson injury

“We played most of the game this last week with Jihaad (Campbell) playing and Trezmen (Marshall) playing. That’ll be the way that we go. Obviously, the depth at that position will be critical for us if Deontae can’t go. We’ll keep working with these guys and try to get them ready to go this week.”

On Robbie Ouzts increased playing time

“You know, I think that we trust the guy to do what he’s supposed to do. He’s done a really good job of executing during the games and doing the things that he needs to do for us to have success on plays. That kind of dependability is important. You can say what you want to say, you can be better than somebody else, but you’ve got to play better. I think that’s the thing that Robbie’s doing is he’s playing better. Because he’s doing what he’s supposed to do, he understands what he’s supposed to do and he’s been very effective in doing it.”

On how much he will miss coaching against Mike Leach

“I loved Mike Leach. He was different, but in a good way. Had a great sense of humor. Obviously, he presented an offensive system, scheme, whatever you want to call it or name it, that was unique and very challenging, but he believed in it and kind of did it his way. I always had a tremendous amount of respect for him as a coach, but really liked him as a person.”

On not going under center after blocked punt

“There was a lot of thought about that. It was not smart on our part to do what we did, and we get a bad snap after all that. I’m not defending anybody, but with better execution, we shouldn’t snap the ball over the quarterback’s head, and we’ve got to get on the same page with the snap count. I agree with you that. When it’s first-and-one on the one, why do we need to be in gun?”

On not playing Mississippi State next season

“My focus is on this game. I don’t look back at other games. I think there’s a time and place to commiserate or celebrate or whatever you want to do relative to rivalries and the changing environment and landscape of college football. But to me, everything is about this game, our team, trying to get our team better, and get our team to play winning football against a good team. I don’t have a lot of thoughts or spend a lot of time, at this time, thinking about those kinds of things.”

On Dallas Turner's recent play

“Dallas has always been a really good player for us. A guy who works hard in practice every day, tries to do everything he’s coached to do. The team is important to him. He’s been a good leader on the team. Sometimes, you’re fortunate to get sacks. Sometimes, you do a great job of affecting the quarterback and you don’t get sacks. Affecting the quarterback is probably a more important stat than actually sacking the quarterback. And how we can do that, as a group, is really, really important. Obviously, Dallas, (Chris Braswell), and the other guys all contribute to that, but they all contribute to each other when they do get sacks, whether somebody else pressures the guy and makes the quarterback move, gives you the opportunity, whether you beat your guy one-on-one, or whether we have some kind of a pressure on that gives you an opportunity to get a one-on-one and get a sack. Some of those things, they happen. They’re not predictable, but when you have players that do the right things and work hard all the time and have really good ability, the chances of it happening for them are a lot greater.”

