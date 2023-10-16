Everything Nick Saban said on Monday of Tennessee game week

After watching the Arkansas game, I think we did a lot of really good things in the game. I think it was also clearly apparent that when we had mental intensity, good mental energy, good focus, we actually executed pretty well. And there were times in the game, especially in the second half, where we sort of lost our mental edge, our intensity. Affected our focus. And we didn’t play as well and actually let the other team get back into the game.

I think the lesson to be learned in all that is you’ve got to maintain intensity for 60 minutes in the game regardless of the score. I mean, there’s games out there every week where people have leads and lose their focus and the outcome is not what you would want it to be.

This game we’re playing against Tennessee, big rivalry game. Means a lot to a lot of people in the state of Alabama and I’m sure there, too. It’s one of the best rivalries in college football. They have a really good team. They’re ranked 15th or whatever, so they have a really, really good team. Very explosive. Josh Heupel has done an outstanding job there. They play with great tempo on offense, which is challenging for the defense. But their ability to run the ball and create balance has been pretty phenomenal this year. I mean, they run it for like 230, pass it for like 210, whatever. And that kind of balance is always something that is difficult.

Their defense is playing really, really good. They’re in the top three or four in the SEC, ranked nationally in negative plays, sacks, tackles for loss and those types of things.”

I think Joe Milton is a really good quarterback. They’ve got three really good runners who have all been very productive. They’ve got good skill guys outside. So this is all around a really, really good team. So it’s important for us to have a great week of preparation and be able to maintain focus in practice, in meetings, in whatever we’re doing to be able to carry that forward in the game and be able to sustain in the game for 60 minutes, which is what it’s going to take in a game like this.