Everything Nick Saban said on Monday of ULM week

“I think there’s a lot to learn from this last game. I think No. 1, it’s not just about playing hard. I think our guys played hard in the game. They persevered in the game in tough circumstances, they overcame adversity, they showed great resiliency. But it’s also about playing smart, having good discipline to execute, focus on what’s in front of you and do your job. Not only do your job, but do it fundamentally with the correct technique. Whether it’s hand placement for an offensive lineman, whether it’s footwork for defensive backs, whether it’s running your feet on contact when you’re tackling. All these things are basically fundamental things that people have to do every day in practice so that there aren’t bad habits that show up in the game. And I think that’s a big lesson for us to learn.

“Second thing is, is what does it mean to be favored by 21 points? Well, there were two teams that I know of — maybe more, I don’t know — that were favored by about the same amount that actually got beat. So I guess it doesn’t mean anything, and that’s why we have to play the games. So it’s important for players to learn that they have to focus and prepare for every team and every opponent so that they can go out there and play to the best of their ability. Because sometimes even when you win, you can lose.

“The challenge for us, from top to bottom in the organization, is to hold each other accountable, to make sure that we’re putting the players in the best position to have a chance to be successful, but we’re also teaching them fundamentally what they need to do to be able to have success. But then they have to be accountable to challenge themselves every day to be able to do it. So that’s kind of some of the things that I think we can learn from a game like this.

“We’re really proud of Will Reichard. Did a great job making the winning kick but also his performance all day long, whether it was kickoff, field goal, whatever, was pretty stellar. So we’re glad that he’s SEC player of the week.

“ULM, Terry Bowden. This is a well coached team. I think they’re a lot better this year than they were a year ago. I see significant improvement on both sides of the ball. They have a good little quarterback who is athletic, can make plays, is a good passer. And they’re playing good fundamental football on both sides of the ball. We certainly have respect for these guys. I don’t forget things, so I remember when these guys beat us. I know that our players won’t remember that because history sometimes is not that important. And they were probably only, what would you say, 5-6 years old when that happened. But it kind of is what it is.”