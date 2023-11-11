Everything Nick Saban said following Alabama’s 49-21 win over Kentucky

“So, look, I’m really proud of this team. This team has come a long way. These guys have worked hard. There’s great togetherness, good leadership on the team, a lot of guys have made significant improvement because they’ve stayed positive and stayed the course in terms of listening to what the coaches have to say about what they needed to do to improve and actually have really good relationships with each other on the team. So I was really pleased that the team didn’t buy into the rat poison or whatever you want to call it. I thought this was a little bit of a trap game and I actually asked the players yesterday in the team meeting to stand up and say what they had to do, each position. Each leader at each position. And I told them before the game I trusted that they would go out and do that and that’s exactly what they did. So I trust in these guys, that they’re going to do the right things, make good choices and decisions, which is going to help them continue to grow and develop as a team and hopefully finish business throughout the rest of this season in terms of what we have to do to continue to get better and see if we can create an opportunity for ourselves. Obviously it’s great that we won the West, and have an opportunity to play in the SEC Championship Game, which I’m very happy for this team that they were able to accomplish that. I think there’s very few people after the Texas game or South Florida game, a lot of naysayers out there never really believed in these guys, but I always believed in this team and trusted in this team that they would develop into something that’s special and it has been special. It’s been a great experience to see them grow and develop in the confidence that you need to really play really, really well. I think they were so excited about the fact – a couple guys came up to me – I always talk about when we play on the road if you empty the stadium that means you really beat the other team. So, a couple guys – I didn’t use that in this game, but they certainly got the message and said ‘hey coach, look around’. I’m pretty proud of them, the way we played today and obviously there’s some things that we can correct and fix. We made some errors that – obviously we busted on the 60-yard run at the end of the game when we put the twos in there, but these are all learning experiences that these guys will have an opportunity to get better at. Jalen played really well. I thought the offense came out and set the tempo of the game extremely well. He played extremely well, the whole idea was the way they play on defense is take what the defense gives and we nickel and dimmed the first couple drives and then we hit a couple big plays, so I thought they did a great job on offense and it was a great team win for us.”