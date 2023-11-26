Everything Nick Saban said following Alabama’s 27-24 win over Auburn

“So do I need to really say anything? I mean, it’s an unbelievable game. I guess if you’re in this long enough, sometimes it goes against you in the last play of the game, and sometimes you’re fortunate and it goes for you. And our players really stepped up, got a couple stops when we needed to on defense, which we didn’t play great all day but we got stops when we needed to. And offense put some drives together and we overcame adversity – bad snap when we got an opportunity to score and then we make a great play on fourth down. So I can’t say enough about the resiliency of our players, how they competed in the game, played hard in the fourth quarter.

“You’ve got to give Auburn’s team a lot of credit, too man. They played lights-out. Watch them play last week and watch them play this week, it’s not the same team. But we knew we were going to have a tough game here and tried to convince our players of that. But I was really pleased with the way we started the game. When we started the game, we had some great drives, we had two touchdowns called back because of penalties and we allowed them, by our inability to stop the run on defense, to get back in the game early on when we should have the game well in hand.

“Part of the strategy going into this game was we wanted to get ahead so that they couldn’t just run the ball and get them in some loose-play situations and maybe we could rush and do some things that would affect the quarterback and it would be a little bit more of a game in our favor. So it’s kind of a reality check, though, I think. It’s what I told the team afterwards. Sometimes it can not be a great thing when you don’t play really good and win, even though it’s great to win. But everybody needs to have a reality check and build on the good things that we did – and there were a lot of good things in this game – but also we’ve got to fix the things we need to fix because we’re going to play a really good team next week in the SEC Championship Game.

“I’m happy for our players, I’m happy for our fans and this was a great win for our team. So I’m proud of this team to come from where they were early in the season to win 11 games, to win the SEC West and have an opportunity to play in the SEC Championship Game, which I think is one of the greatest venues in college football.”