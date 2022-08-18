Everything Nick Saban said following Wednesday’s practice

Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide football team wrapped up its twelfth practice of fall camp on Wednesday and as is customary, the head coach took a few moments afterward to speak to the media.

Tide fans continue to get a larger sample size of what to expect from this year’s team with the season kicking off in just a little over two weeks against Utah State inside Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Coach Saban continues to be pleased with the progression of the 2022 squad but also sees plenty of areas in which this team can improve.

Here is everything the seven-time national championship head coach had to say on Wednesday evening.

Opening statement

“So, I guess the message I have for the players is the real challenge now. I know school started today and it’s kinda the dog days of camp now when you get this deep into it, still a pretty long way until you play a game, but still a lot of things to work on. You’ve got to challenge yourself to be what you want to see. Take ownership for what you want to accomplish, what you want to do. And I think the big thing is for players to develop the habits to stack good performances. Play in, play out. Day in, day out. Aight, because that’s what’s going to really allow us to have the consistency in performance we need throughout the season. So it’s like, what are you willing to do for the people around you because you’re responsible to do your job, but you’re also responsible for them? But I guess the better question is what are they willing to do for you because they have the kind of respect and trust in you to know that you’re going to go out there and do what you’re supposed to do? Down in, down out. Play in, play out. Game in, game out. “We obviously have things that we need to improve on. The big focus this week is take where we were last week from a scrimmage standpoint, from a conditioning standpoint, from a focus standpoint, from an effort, ability to execute standpoint and try to improve on it. This next scrimmage is sort of the last dress rehearsal, so to speak, until the first game comes. So, it’s really important that we can go out there and sort of do the things that we need to do more game-like because that’s going to be the last time we get an opportunity to do at least that part of it. Not disappointed in where we are at all. Not satisfied where we are either, but I think that people are trying to do the things that they need to do to get where we want to go.”

Thoughts on Vanderbilt transfer Tyler Steen

“I think Tyler’s got a lot of ability. I think that all the new players that come in, it’s a little different culture here. They all have to sorta buy into the culture of how we do things, what we do, not easily satisfied with what we do and how we do it and to challenge yourself to be the best that you can be on every play. I think that’s the question that I would have for a lot of different players, but Tyler is certainly showing a lot of ability. He’s made really good progress. He’s a bright guy, but consistency in performance is something that we’re really focused on. And that will create tremendous value for him. “You know, we want what’s best for all the players. I don’t see how any player could ever think that anything we do is not in their best interest to try and help them be the best version of themselves. They may not like it. Just like sometimes when I was a kid, I didn’t like what my parents made me do. I didn’t like it when my dad made me wash the car over because I didn’t do it correctly. I didn’t like that, but it made me better. So, we all got to go through that to some degree.”

On the wide receivers this week

“They’re doing a good job. I think they learned from their mistakes and hey, nobody wants to be inconsistent. They’re working hard. There’s a lot of young guys, there’s a lot of guys that don’t have a lot of experiences, a lot of guys that haven’t been in the system. We have a quite a bit of volume of information right now maybe more than we’d ever have for a game plan because you install a lot to expose the players to a lot. For those kinds of guys, that’s even more challenging, but they made improvement and they’ll continue to make improvement. I think it takes a little longer for that part of the game, especially when you have new players to try to develop the precision that you need. But I think those guys are getting more and more consistent every day.”

On this team's player leadership

“I do think that we have some really positive leadership on this team. I’ve talked about this before. We have some really good leaders, but there are two parts of leadership. There’s players who lead, and we have some really good players doing that, but there’s also players that have to learn how to respond the leadership. That means they take ownership for doing what the leaders ask them to do. That’s something that everybody’s got to make a decision and a commitment that they’re willing to do to take ownership for doing that. There’s one thing to command things but there’s another thing to take ownership for yourself so that you can buy into what people are asking you to do. You know a really simple example I guess I would be considered a leader, but when I say run to the next drill and everybody continues to walk, am I being a bad leader? Are they not responding to leadership? That’s the question. Alright, so we have good leadership, but people have to learn to respond to it and take ownership for the standard and the level of the leadership has an expectation for them to aspire to.”

Javion Cohen update

“Well we’ve done everything we can and we will continue to do everything we can to help all of our players across the board, whenever they have any kind of mental health issues of any sort. I think we’ve been one of the programs that have had this for a long, long time, and we’ve only tried to develop it and make it better. I don’t think that’s really a question for me to answer. I know we’re doing everything we can to help him every way that we can. How he feels this is helping him I think there’s probably something that he needs to answer. I’m not disappointed in his performance. I’m not disappointed in the way he’s going about his work, but that’s not for me to answer exactly, how someone feels about the treatment and what has helped them get better. I see him being very good, but that’s just what I see. I don’t know how he feels.”

On Eli Ricks' progression

“He hasn’t been able to practice since the scrimmage. He’s got a little back problem. I don’t think it’s anything that’s going to keep him out for a long time. Until he gets out there on the field and he continues to make progress, I can’t really comment on that. I was not disappointed in the way he played in the scrimmage. I think there’s a lot of competition at that position, and I can’t tell you who would be the starting corners at this point.”

On the depth of the defensive line

“Jaheim Oatis has done a really good job. I think Tim Smith has done a really good job. He’s a guy that’s been out there playing. I think the strength of that group is probably the numbers. We have some decent depth. We’ve got to keep developing guys to be able to play with a little more consistency. We’ve got some good pass rushers, but they’re mostly the outside ‘backer type guys. We’ve got to do a better job of pushing the pocket inside but that group works hard and we have some experience. But we also have some young guys that I think can add to the depth and make a contribution.”

On why he continues call-in shows

“Well, I think that most of y’all, including the person asking the question, sort of think I’m not approachable. And I don’t think that’s the case at all. So one of the things that I’ve always found the radio show to give me an opportunity to do is to allow people to approach me and see how approachable I am. So we let people at the venue ask questions. We let call-in people ask questions. “I think it’s a good thing for me to see some of the media people that are actually hosts on the show. I get to know them a little bit better. They see a little different side of me. I see a little different side of them. So I think it’s nothing but sort of an opportunity to build positive relationships. And sometimes you get a bad call, but sometimes we deserve a bad call. Sometimes I don’t think we did very well either. So why should somebody out there not think we did something very well? I’m not offended by people who call in. I think it’s an opportunity for them to approach me and for me to have respect for them and how they support the program.”

