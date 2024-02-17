Everything Nate Oats said following Alabama’s 100-75 win over Texas A&M

“That’s a big win. We’ve got teams right on our team in the SEC race. We’ve got to protect home floor, so we need to get it. We didn’t do a great job on the defensive glass. They were the No. 1 offensive rebounding team in the country. What did they end up with, 52 percent of their misses. Not great by us, but I did tell the team – I gave them three things. One, we’ve got to turn them over so they don’t get shots up. We were OK. We turned them over 14 times, probably not quite enough. Two, we’ve got to actually box out and rebound. We weren’t great on that.

“And then three, I said, they don’t get any points for getting an offensive rebound. You only get points if you put the ball in the hole. So after they get an offensive rebound, we’ve still got to get a stop. We’re not going to pitch a shutout. They dang near played three centers at sometimes, just go all-in on the offensive glass. (Andersson) Garcia is probably the best rebounder in the country. He had eight offensive rebounds and only scored three points. So I thought we did a decent job after they got some O boards of actually making sure they didn’t score off those. The 21 second-chance points is a lot, but considering how they scored, we were able to manage it. We had 16 second-chance points ourselves.

“We obviously shoot the ball a little better. We start four guards, and they played three centers multiple minutes throughout the game. They usually have at least two center-types or they call them power forwards or whatever they want, but their main objective is to go up and get offensive rebounds. Two totally different styles, but we were fortunate we got them at home and shot the ball pretty well and got the win because it was a well-needed win at this point in the year.”