Everything Nate Oats said following Alabama’s 109-88 win over LSU

“Unbelievable crowd again. It’s great playing at home in front of sellouts. Hopefully, our fans keep coming out. Our student section was great. I thought everybody was great. It’s good. It’s what makes college basketball the environment we were able to play in. So I’d like to thank them, and hopefully, we get them to keep coming out.

“Great offensive game, obviously. We’ve been on these guys about the turnovers. We only had two turnovers at the half. It’s a pretty compliant group that tries to do what you ask them to do. The only issue is defensively, we just aren’t quite there yet, and I honestly didn’t think it was there like it needed to be today. I thought the first two four-minute battles in the second half, we were pretty good. I thought there was one where we were decent in the first half, kind of when we opened it up.

“All in all, LSU is much better than they were last year. I think Coach (Matt) McMahon has done a great job. They easily could have been 5-1 going into this game. But we’ve got to get better on defense. We switched the starting lineup up to give us a little bit of a boost and see if we could pressure them into just get some kind of – we we much better because we out-scored them. Offensively, we were a lot better than what we’ve been.

“We still didn’t get the defense that we’d like, but I did think that starting group was a lot better in the second half. The start of the second half was a lot better defensively. We were able to finally – I don’t want to say we dominated them but we pulled away late and got a pretty convincing win, which I felt like we needed to get one of those here, and we got it tonight.”