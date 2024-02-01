Everything Nate Oats said following Alabama’s 85-76 win at Georgia

“Look, I can’t say enough about our guys in the second half. They showed some fight. They showed what they’re about. Georgia was obviously much more ready to go to start the game. Coach (Mike) White has done a great job in his second year here of turning it around. The fans are great. This place did not sound like this, look like this or anything until this year. So it’s a much improved program. They probably should have beat Tennessee here. They beat South Carolina. They’re a good team that’s going to win a lot of games.

“They came out of the gate ready to play. We did not. I thought we missed some shots. It affected how we played offense. I thought we got away from what made us good. They killed us on the glass. I didn’t think we played hard enough. They played a lot harder than us. Came out in the second half and we fixed a lot of what was wrong in the first half. And then it took a little while to go on that…

“There was a timeout with 10 minutes and some change to go and somebody in the huddle was saying, ‘We can win this game.’ And I said, ‘No, stop. We are going to win this game. There’s no we can. We’re winning this game, and here’s how we’re going to do it. We’ve got to get stops. We got to rebound the ball better.’ At one point we were down 31-9 on the boards. From that point, we were 17-8 on the glass. They didn’t score a field goal from that timeout at 10:08 until four and a half minutes to go in the game.

“So we came out of the timeout, got stops, rebounded it, did enough on offense. I thought we played hard enough. We turned them over 19 times to counteract the fact that we did not rebound the ball very well at all. Our field goal percentage in the second half was a lot better, but we were playing off some turnovers and getting out of transition like we’d like to do. And I’ll say (Mark) Sears, I don’t know what he had, about six points with six minutes to go in the game and somehow ended up with 23. He competed. He won our Hard Hat for the blue-collar points. He played hard. He did not want us to lose this game. But a lot of guys didn’t.

“Grant Nelson showed he’s got some toughness to him, some mental toughness. He’s struggled to shoot the ball. He’s been shooting 40 percent from three in practice. We trust him to make shots. He’s done a good job not taking too many but taking appropriate ones, and those two he hit late in the game were huge. I mean, they sealed the game for. So he showed he’s a winner. He showed the moment doesn’t get too big for him. He didn’t shy away from it. We’ve got a lot of guys that I thought played hard. So this is a big win. If you’re going to try to win the conference, these are games you’ve got to win on the road.”