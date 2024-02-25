Everything Nate Oats said following Alabama’s 117-95 loss at Kentucky

“Kentucky was ready to play today, and we weren’t. Cal had his guys ready to go. I didn’t. They looked great. We looked awful. Our defensive intensity was not good. I told our guys after the game, we’ve had question marks all year. Those question marks are completely erased today. Everybody knows that we don’t really guard at this point because our effort stunk. Part of the issue was we turned it, and they scored 29 points off our 16 turnovers. You can’t turn the ball over that much. Our starting backcourt had too many turnovers. We need to do a better job taking care of the ball.

“We had us for giving up 16 points in transition – not including the points off turnovers. So you take the 29 points off turnovers, 16 other points in transition and all of a sudden you’re at 45 points before you even get in your halfcourt defense and get a chance to get a stop. And then once we got in the halfcourt, I didn’t think we were that great either. Kentucky shot the ball well, too. They’re a team that’s supposed to be able to shoot, and they shot it twice as good as we did. We gave up 54 percent from three. We gave up 63 percent from the field.

“Any kind of decent defense was played in the last eight minutes when I thought the game was already over. That’s when Kentucky was probably coasting at the end. So there’s not a lot of positives about this. The only positive thing was we played well on offense through the course of the year to be tied for first place after that horrendous effort. We’ve got four games left, and we’ve got to try to figure out how to get these guys a little more motivated to play harder on defense.”