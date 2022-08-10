Here’s everything Mike Denbrock said at his press conference

With fall camp in full swing, coaches are speaking to the media for the first time in a minute.

Earlier this week, LSU’s offensive coordinator took to the stand.

Mike Denbrock said the offense was starting to take shape and he’s happy with the direction the unit is going. He’s been pleased with the effort as well.

Denbrock spoke some about every position on the offense, from the QBs to the TEs.

Before arriving at LSU, Denbrock spent the last five years at Cincinnati. Under Denbrock, UC QB Desmond Ridder became an NFL draft pick.

Prior to Cincinnati, Denbrock spent seven years with Brian Kelly at Notre Dame. His relationship with Kelly goes back to the 80s when they both got their start at Grand Valley State.

Denbrock has done a lot of different things on offense in his career. It’s hard to pinpoint exactly what his scheme will look like at LSU. Brian Kelly and Joe Sloan could also have some input in the design.

With that said, let’s take a look at what Denbrock said when he met with the media.

The quarterbacks

Every time Brian Kelly or Denbrock speak to the media, they’re going to be asked about the quarterback battle.

It’s the biggest question as LSU prepares for 2022. Who will start at QB?

This is cliche, but Denbrock said they want somebody that’s going to run the system that they want, but also added it is an adjustable system.

So, we didn’t really get anything new there.

However, you get a sense that Denbrock and Kelly really value command and maturity at that position.

Denbrock said the number one thing he doesn’t want in a QB is a guy that turns over the football.

Running backs as receivers

“They are gonna be a big piece of what we do,” Denbrock said when asked about using running backs in the passing game.

He brought up the tight ends as well, saying using the RBs and TEs through the air allows the offense to open up more.

Defenses might put a heavy focus on LSU’s stars at wide receiver, if that happens, other guys will need to step up.

The offensive line

Denbrock said LSU is still in the process of figuring out the puzzle.

This isn’t a secret. LSU has had guys jumping around throughout the offseason as it tries to figure out the best possible combination.

Denbrock said they will be a lot closer in the next week to solidifying a five-man lineup.

The closest thing to a lock right now might be Will Campbell starting at left tackle. Garrett Dellinger could be close to locking up a spot at center.

Everything else is in flux with players like Anthony Bradford and Miles Frazier being trained at guard and tackle.

Denbrock, who has a strong background with offensive lines, praised LSU OL coach Brad Davis.

Tight ends

“What I’ve seen from them is some pretty dramatic improvement from where we were in the spring,” Denbrock said of his tight ends.

He went on to say it’s an “ongoing process” and they’re “not where they need to be.”

The tight end room has been a question mark for LSU all offseason. There’s less talent in that room than any other position on LSU’s roster, but Denbrock said every one of those guys has a chance to earn a role in the offense.

Kelly and Denbrock’s offenses in the past have used tight ends a good bit. They might have to find that production elsewhere this year as that room continues to be built.

Jayden Daniels mechanics

Denbrock said they’ve been working with Jayden Daniels’ footwork since the spring.

He said they’re working on his lower body to help him find more consistency when it comes to accuracy.

Though he’s the OC, Denbrock works with the tight ends. He said Brian Kelly and Joe Sloan have been handling things such as Daniels’ footwork.

Daniels’ talent is no secret, but he struggled with accuracy at Arizona State. If he can find some consistency there, he’ll make some big strides with LSU.

