Everything Michigan's Jim Harbaugh said about possible suspension at Big Ten media days

Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh addressed the media Thursday at Big Ten media days in Indianapolis.

The eighth-year coach discussed the Wolverines' championship expectations heading into the season and his reported incoming suspension and much more at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Sources confirmed Tuesday to the Free Press that Michigan and the NCAA are finalizing a negotiated resolution that will result in a four-game suspension for Harbaugh and one game for assistants Sherrone Moore and Grant Newsome for committing NCAA violations.

The pending suspension comes after Harbaugh allegedly broke NCAA rules and made false statements during an investigation, a Level I violation.

"I'm not allowed to talk about any aspect of that on-going situation," Harbaugh said on stage. "I'd love to lay it all out there, nothing to be ashamed of, but now is not that time. That's about all there is to say about that."

The Wolverines are fresh off a 13-1 season where they defeated Purdue in the Big Ten Championship Game to repeat as conference champions. They advanced to the College Football Playoff for the second straight year as the No. 2 seed, losing in the VRBO Fiesta Bowl to TCU.

Here is more of what Harbaugh said at the podium on Thursday:

Jim Harbaugh opening statement at 2023 Big Ten media day

"Wonderful to see everybody. Start of a new football season. Seems like we just finished the season and we're starting another one. I'm honored to be here. As Dave mentioned really the offseason has been one of work for our entire football program. Our players have had a tremendous offseason and look forward to starting practice on the second. Happy to take any questions."

On JJ McCarthy's progress and his next steps at QB

"Well, talking about JJ McCarthy. The first year he played, he played as a true freshman in games sparringly. He became a full time starter in 2022 and I have searched my memory for somebody who's been a first-time starter and had a better first year as a first-time starter and I can't come up with one. He's a once in a generational type of quarterback at Michigan and his progress continues to grow daily. He's at the top of his game right now, really in all aspects. Everything that he does athletically, everything that he does throwing the football are at the elite level.

Then the thing I think that makes him the most special -- that differentiating good and great, is that he's just willing to do anything for his teammates and anything for his team. I think there's some who've compared to Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen would be too. I know there's others that've had that level of talent at the quarterback position willing to do anything for their team. I base that off of watching the way Patrick Mahomes interacts with his teammates, what he says about his teammates, what they say about him. Josh Allen, what he says about his teammates, what they say about him. So just looking through the keyhole that way, but that's what I see in JJ McCarthy every single day."

On Ryan Day's comments about Michigan and Ohio State playing earlier in the season

"We'll play that whenever it's scheduled to be played. We know we're going to play it every every season at least once, but I don't I don't have a particular opinion of of when it should be played. Right now it's been played in that last game of the season. I think everybody's used to that. That's that's part of the Thanksgiving tradition now so that's when we will expect it."

"Dono and Blake. Blake and Dono. It doesn't get any better."



