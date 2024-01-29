Everything Michigan basketball coach Juwan Howard said about MSU

Michigan basketball has lost three straight games after shocking Ohio State two weeks ago at Crisler Center. But the Wolverines have a tough task ahead of them as they take the show on the road to play rival Michigan State.

Though the Spartans aren’t quite as dominant as expected, they’re still quite good. And with the maize and blue coming off of one of the worst losses in recent memory in Purdue (the Wolverines lost to Iowa since, in a game in which they were favored), they need to get right. And beating the biggest rival in basketball in East Lansing would certainly help.

Michigan head coach Juwan Howard met with the media via Zoom on Monday to discuss Tuesday night’s matchup. Here is everything he had to say.

Opening statement

Photo: Isaiah Hole

It’s a rivalry game. Of course we have extra folks! Welcome, welcome! You guys always ask me questions. I got a question for everyone: How can y’all help us beat Michigan State? I’ll take down some notes!

Thoughts on the rivalry game

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Man, it’s great to have a rivalry game in-state. This is always fun times. Fun times for an entire state to really tune in and see two teams that do a really good job of competing for the bragging rights. So we looking forward to the competition, which we always do and we expect it’s gonna be a very home-welcoming environment for us when we arrive tomorrow.

Mood after losing three straight games

Nic Antaya/Getty Images

Oh, well, I’ll tell you — guys are pumped up and excited about this. And we’ve always been like that with any opponent that we face. When you go into the lion’s den on the road. The road is always a challenging environment, but the best part about it is that you get so locked into knowing that is us, Michigan versus everybody. And with saying all that, you know, they got fans cheering against you, you know, the players in their home comfort area, there’s coaches in their locker room feeling comfortable. You always enjoy playing on the road. I know I’m looking forward to it.

Does the game still carry weight despite the teams both being worse than expected?

Photo: Lansing State Journal

Whenever you play against your rival, it’s a beautiful, beautiful moment to get an opportunity to play against two teams that really will never ever invite one another for dinner.

Will Dug McDaniel be surprisingly available?

Nic Antaya/Getty Images

Nothing’s changed, you know what the road is. You’ve seen the reports. What makes this different?

Being without Dug McDaniel

Nic Antaya/Getty Images

We don’t look at who we don’t have. We get locked in on the guys who’s gonna put that jersey on. And when everyone that’s gonna be available, we trust that those guys will give us the best chance to win.

On Tray Jackson's return

Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

Tray’s still working his way back. But the flow of the game is we had a hell of a thing going on a good run with Jace and Will in there. And they played extremely well, with the amount of points that we scored with the two of them in the game, I think we had scored like 12 to 14 points. And then when it got subbed out the game, that’s when the scoring drought ended because I inserted all the starters, with eight minutes to go and we couldn’t score after that. So it was tough to bring Tray in. But he’s available to go.

How is he personally?

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Hey, I’m trying to get better, healthy. Every day is is a battle. It’s beautiful to get an opportunity this morning to go to physical therapy — three days a week. Beautiful nurses, my teammates, help with their physical therapy — which I call them my teammates. They’re a lot of people that are the same folks that are dealing with some of the same issues that I’m dealing with. But we all share a common goal. And that’s we pray for one another, and we cheer for one another.

How would he describe the state of his team right now?

Nic Antaya/Getty Images

Our team is fighting hard. They’re so prideful, very competitive. And they don’t like losing, who does? But, you know, the last two ballgames that we lost, those moments of mentally, what can I do better? And I love hearing that from our guys, that that has been the mindset, instead of the finger pointing or divide, as far as it’s this guy fault or that guy fault or I’m not getting enough shots, I’m not getting enough minutes. We’ve have guys who’s all dialed in to being all in and trying to figure out solutions. And that’s the beauty of coaching this group.

And so my staff that I will continue to keep leading, continue to keep growing and teaching our group and we’re gonna continue to keep competing, game after game. But we always want to be on that winning side. There’s nothing like it.

What has he seen from MSU?

Photo: Isaiah Hole

I see a team that is scrapping and clawing like us. And, I also expect that Michigan State is with some of the disappointment they’ve had, every day Tom Izzo and his staff is rallying the troops and teaching and growing them day by day. So I expect that Michigan State will continue to keep competing to the end because Tom being Tom, a hall-of-fame coach, that’s all I expect.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire