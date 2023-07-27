Everything Matt Rhule said at Big Ten media days

That to me, not letting people get ahead of themselves, is the whole key. What I’ll say about Nebraska, it’s literally written on the side of the stadium “Day By Day.” That’s the key. It wasn’t that we ran the ball or ran option or played this defense, it was this mindset from Coach Osborne, from Coach Devaney, from Coach Solich, every little detail matters every single day.

Like we have to earn the right to even talk about playing Minnesota. We have to go to training camp, and we have to every single day be elite in every single area.

That’s the whole core of what we try to do, is to block out all the noise and block out all our thoughts and learn from the past, prepare for the future, but live in the present. That present focus is what will determine who we are.

Right now we have to deal with the fact that guys haven’t won and they want to win. At some point, Sam, we’re going to be winning, and we have to deal with the fact that everyone is going to lose their mind and be happy all the time. Like, you’re the same person whether you lost or won, whether you lost or won, if you’re a good coach and good player. We want to have that every-single-day, locked-in focus of today is all that matters.

I really studied Coach Belichick a lot and had a chance to go up and coach against him in a practice in a preseason game. And one of his key guys was working for us, and I remember him saying, like, after they handed out the Super Bowl trophy, you never watched — he never looked at it again because that trophy and those rings had nothing to do with the future.

So for me, our guys know that you can win a national championship in Nebraska, because it’s been done, but we have to concentrate on today. Not even game one or game five. Today, today, that’s all that matters.

I’m trying to do my best job today, and tomorrow I’ll do tomorrow; and I can’t wait for Sunday, but I can’t forget about Friday and Saturday before I get there.

That’s our mindset. That’s why I believe that we’ll win. And I’m grateful to everybody. Thanks for listening to me.