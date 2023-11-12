Everything LSU coach Brian Kelly said after massive offensive performance in win over Florida

I mean, where do I begin? I mean, I’d like to start with Noah Cain. You know, Noah Cain, Josh Williams coming in. And here’s two guys that haven’t played all year. And when we need a couple of guys that are seniors, look, you guys want me to talk about Jayden Daniels, I get it, okay, but you’re gonna listen to me, okay? Because I got the podium, and you’re gonna have to listen to me. And that’s just the way it goes. And I mean that with a great deal of respect. But when you’re building a program, and you want your players to model themselves after the right people in terms of the world that we live in today, with NIL and the transfer portal, here’s two guys that haven’t played much at all. And all they’ve done is been great teammates, and done the little things the right way. And have practice hard, and have waited for their opportunity, and when their opportunity came, they delivered for us today. And for me, that gives me so much energy in this profession, that when we’re talking about transfers, and you know, NIL, and how that drives you out of the profession to have two guys like that in the locker room, just gives you so much energy, because they are out there. And that’s why I wanted to take a moment to let you know, those are the kinds of kids that we want to model. Now I know you want to talk about Jayden Daniels, he’s pretty good. Matter of fact, he set an FBS record tonight, as you know, where he threw for 350 yards, and rushed for 200. So just an amazing, amazing accomplishment. As you know, he was in a concussion protocol. But here again, you know, talk about doing it the right way, Tuesday, he did not practice but he was out on the field. He took mental reps, right behind the offensive unit, was attentive. You know had a play script and his hand, did it the right way, prepared the right way. On Tuesday, Wednesday, he was in a noncontact situation where he got all the work necessary. So he was prepared. And because of that was able to compete at the highest level. And today, when you have a player like that, and a guy like Noah Cain and Josh Williams, you want to put those guys out in front so others can see. That’s the way you do it. And so thank you for giving me the opportunity to talk about those guys. Because we’re blessed that, you know, I know everybody wants to talk about going 10-0, and winning the national championship. And I know that’s important. But in this time, we’re we’re building a program, those three guys are as important as anything that’s happened this year for me. So great game. I thought Florida played great football tonight. They did some really good things defensively, caused some difficulty for us. But when, you know, we were able to make some adjustments at half and locked down some protections that they were overloading some of our protections. We got the one-on-one matchups that eventually, you know, broke it open for us. I thought their quarterback was really good. Our quarterback was just better.