Everything that led up to Colorado moving back to the Big 12

Although an official announcement has yet to be made, it’s about as official as it gets. Colorado is leaving the Pac-12 to return to the Big 12, a conference that the Buffs had previously called home for over 60 years.

Per ESPN’s Pete Thamel, the Big 12’s presidents and chancellors unanimously approved CU into the league on Wednesday evening and the next step is for Colorado’s board of regents to approve the move in a meeting on Thursday.

This all is certainly moving quickly, but Colorado has been linked to the Big 12 for quite a while now. Below is a brief timeline of what went down over the past year-plus:

June 30, 2022: USC and UCLA announce plans to leave Pac-12

This was the first domino to fall. Contingency plans to leave the Pac-12 likely began taking shape on this day or soon after. Also at around this same time, thoughts of the Pac-12 adding from the Mountain West or other conferences emerged.

July 1, 2022: Rick George and Phil DiStefano

Here’s what Colorado AD Rick George and chancellor Phil DiStefano said regarding the Pac-12 losing USC and UCLA:

The announcement of USC and UCLA joining the Big Ten came as a disappointment to all of us at CU Boulder. Despite this news, we remain resolute in our commitment to our student-athletes and will continue to provide them the resources for success both in the classroom and on the fields of competition. We have been in constant communication with our fellow universities as well as conference leadership and will continue to work closely as this dynamic situation continues to develop. CU Boulder is a world-class academic institution with elite athletic programs and will continue to be a leading voice in the changing college athletics landscape.

July 5, 2022: Early reports emerge linking Colorado to the Big 12

On this day, Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports reported that the Big 12 was looking to add as many as six Pac-12 schools, including Colorado.

July 13, 2022: Rick George says remaining Pac-12 schools are on the same page

George met with the media and shared that the remaining Pac-12 ADs were united in sticking together. Here’s what I wrote:

George spoke with the media on Wednesday and said the Pac-12’s current loyalists are aiming to stay aligned, though it’s not yet clear if that means committing to the Pac-12 or joining another conference. While George said “everything is on the table,” keeping the band together seems to be the prevailing focus.

July 19, 2022: Big 12-Pac-12 partnership falls off the table

Remember when conference mergers were all the buzz last summer? Well, the legs on this possibility didn’t last long as ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported that the Big 12 was not interested in a partnership with the Pac-12.

July 29, 2022: Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff takes shot at Big 12

Kliavkoff’s message to the Big 12 did not age well, to say the least…

It. Is. On.

Pac-12 commish George Kliavkoff about Big 12’s Brett Yormark’s comment about Big 12 is open for business. “I appreciate that. We haven’t decided if we’re going shopping there or not” — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) July 29, 2022

September of 2022: Kliavkoff says he's confident that the remaining Pac-12 schools will stay loyal

Kliavkoff reiterated that he’s confident in the Pac-12’s future.

“At this point, our 10 schools are completely focused on the future and being together,” Kliavkoff told Pac-12 insiders Jon Wilner and John Canzano. “It’s now almost a running joke at our board meetings: ‘What’s the latest nonsense that someone has thrown against the wall and seeing whether someone will report?'”

Oct. 30, 2022: Big 12 strikes it rich with media rights deal

If the Buffs make their move to the Big 12 official, some of this money is headed to Colorado.

This would average $31.6 million for the 12 schools. Big 12 making a stability play by not going to the market. https://t.co/WrITAwF2OP — Jon Wilner (@wilnerhotline) October 30, 2022

March 3, 2023: Reports surface of Big 12 speaking with Pac-12's Four Corner schools

Things began to get a little more real at this point as multiple outlets reported that the Big 12 had been in contact with the Pac-12’s Four Corner schools of Colorado, Utah, Arizona and Arizona State.

April 13, 2023: Rick George denies rumors of CU board voting on leaving the Pac-12

Just over three months later, Colorado’s board is now expected to vote on leaving the Pac-12

Original tweet since deleted but strong stance by Rick George regarding recent Big 12 rumors pic.twitter.com/lbiqvvX11k — Folsom Frenzy Podcast (@FolsomFrenzyPod) April 13, 2023

April 25, 2023: DiStefano pledges allegiance to Pac12

Here’s what DiStefano told USA TODAY Sports back in April:

“We’re committed to the Pac-12,” he said. “What I’ve said along with the other presidents and chancellors is we’re not going to even think about going anywhere, none of us, until we see what kind of offer we get, and that’s still being worked out. And I’m confident it’s going to be fine.”

May 25, 2023: The Oklahoman reports that Colorado could "soon" join the Big 12

Berry Tramel of The Oklahoman reported that a Big 12 source told him that Colorado is ready to commit to joining the Big 12 “soon.” Soon turned out to be about two months.

May 26, 2023: Rick George responds to conference realignment rumors

George said this to BuffZone in late May: “In a perfect world, we’d love to be in the Pac-12, but we also have to do what’s right for Colorado at the end of the day.”

May 30, 2023: CBS Sports reports that Colorado and the Big 12 have had "substantive" talks

Here’s what Dodd reported: Colorado and the Big 12 have met face-to-face while involved in consistent talks over a period of several months, according to multiple sources. It was made clear that a move to the Big 12 would not be made without the support of football coach Deion Sanders.

July 19, 2023: DiStefano reiterates that Colorado's "goal" is to stay Pac-12 members

DiStefano told The Denver Post that CU’s “goal” was to remain in the Pac-12.

“I’m eagerly awaiting to hear what the commissioner (George Kliavkoff) has to say (at Pac-12 media day). But at this point, the 10 (Pac-12) schools are staying together and awaiting a message from the commissioner,” DiStefano told The Post. “(CU’s) goal is to stay within the Pac-12 and have a media deal coming up shortly. That’s our goal. And I believe the presidents and chancellors of the Pac-12 are together on that.”

July 26, 2023: Brett McMurphy reports that Colorado is leaving the Pac-12 for the Big 12

All that essentially has to happen now is for Colorado’s board of regents to vote on the decision to leave the Pac-12 for the Big 12.

