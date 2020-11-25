Everything known right now about Ravens' coronavirus issues originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

According to multiple reports, the Ravens will have seven new players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list this week.

Ravens have had 7 players test positive over the last three days - Ingram, Dobbins, McSorley, McPhee, Skura, Campbell, Mekari, per source. League wants to use the extra days to continue testing, tracing. So game postponed. — Dan Graziano (@DanGrazianoESPN) November 25, 2020

The list is for players who have either tested positive or are close contacts, which makes the timing of this week important as to when players could have tested positive or been exposed — and to which players.

According to Dan Graziano of ESPN, the Ravens have seven players designated for the Reserve/COVID-19 list this week. Some names had been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list by the Ravens already, but defensive end Calais Campbell and offensive linemen Patrick Mekari and Matt Skura are new reported names.

Running backs Mark Ingram and J.K. Dobbins, outside linebacker Pernell McPhee, quarterback Trace McSorley and defensive tackle Brandon Williams (as a close contact) were already on the list. Multiple staff members reportedly tested positive as well.

To clarify: These players are going on the COVID-19 reserve list, which is for positive tests and high-risk close contacts. Along with several staff members. https://t.co/0Mrs0FTTmj — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 25, 2020

Cornerback Iman Marshall (who is out for the season with a knee injury suffered in training camp) is on the COVID list as well.

Let me rephrase for clarity here. The league did not postpone the game due to the #Ravens' being shorthanded. The decision was made because there are a bunch of #Ravens who are close contacts. They want a few more days of tests to ensure the spread is contained. https://t.co/Zh1F7fcVjP — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) November 25, 2020

The decision to postpone the Ravens-Steelers game until Sunday was met with ire from the Steelers, who were upset at the decision to change the gametime so late in the season. Even still, the Ravens could be significantly shorthanded when they face their AFC North rivals.

Any player that has tested positive this week will not be available for Sunday’s game against the Steelers. Any player that tested positive on Tuesday or Wednesday (or anytime in the future) won’t be able to play next Thursday against the Cowboys and will thus miss two games.

If a player did not test positive but was a close contact of someone who did, there’s an outside chance they could be cleared in time for Sunday’s game. The close contact waiting period is a five-day clearance, assuming all tests are negative in that time. So while that could come into play with the Steelers game Sunday, it will matter more for the Cowboys game next Thursday.

If a player tests positive and is symptomatic, they must be out of the building for at least 10 days since symptoms first appeared and have waited 72 hours since symptoms last showed.

If a player is asymptomatic, they must be out of the building for 10 days since initial test or wait five days since the initial positive test and test negative on two consecutive PCR tests at least 24 hours apart in that five-day period.

Meaning, if a player has tested positive this week they will either have to play next Thursday against the Cowboys with zero practice reps, or sit out of the game entirely.