Everything you need to know about WSL transfer window

Fran Kirby (left) and Vivianne Miedema (right) are both free agents, while Mary Earps' contract at Manchester United expires this summer [Getty Images]

The Women's Super League summer transfer window opens later this month, before the start of the 2024-25 campaign.

It is set to be a major summer across the league as defending champions Chelsea enter a new era under boss Sonia Bompastor.

Manchester City and Arsenal, who finished second and third respectively, will also be looking to strengthen their squads as they look to close the gap and stop Chelsea winning a sixth successive title.

But when does the window open, how long can WSL clubs buy and sell players for and what moves can we expect? BBC Sport takes a look.

How long is the WSL transfer window open for?

The window officially opens on Monday, 24 June and closes on Friday, 13 September - at 23:00 BST for domestic transfers and midnight for international deals.

The new season kicks off a week later, on the weekend of 21-22 September.

Players without a club are able to sign for new teams outside of the official transfer window.

Outside of the window clubs can also sign a goalkeeper on an emergency loan, should they not have an available senior keeper registered.

What deals can we expect?

Plenty of big moves are expected to happen across the WSL this summer.

Two-time WSL Golden Boot winner Vivianne Miedema is without a club after recently departing Arsenal, following a seven-year stay in north London.

England forward Fran Kirby is also looking for a new club after scoring more than 100 goals in nine years with Chelsea.

Manchester United and England goalkeeper Mary Earps could also be on the move this summer, with the 50-cap Lioness yet to sign a new contract with the Red Devils.

Elsewhere, Tottenham are expected to sign Grace Clinton permanently from United after a successful loan spell.