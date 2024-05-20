Everything to know about Wolves vs. Mavericks in the West finals

The Timberwolves are into the Western Conference finals for the second time in franchise history after their 98-90 win over the Nuggets on Sunday night in Denver.

They'll have homecourt advantage in the best-of-7 series with the fifth-seeded Dallas Mavericks. All games will be televised on TNT while KFAN (100.3 FM) has the radio broadcast that will also be streamed via the iHeartRadio app.

Schedule

Game 1: Wednesday, May 22 at Target Center, 7:30 p.m.

Game 2: Friday, May 24 at Target Center, 7:30 p.m.

Game 3: Sunday, May 26 at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Game 4: Tuesday, May 28 at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

If necessary

Game 5: Thursday, May 30 at Target Center, 7:30 p.m.

Game 6: Saturday, June 1 at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Game 7: Monday, June 3 at Target Center, 7:30 p.m.

Tickets

The Timberwolves announced that tickets for the series will go on sale Monday at noon.

About the Mavericks

During the regular season, Dallas' Luka Doncic was the NBA's leading scorer at 33.9 points per game. He has been a Swiss army knife in the playoffs, leading the Mavericks in scoring (27.3), assists (9.1) and rebounds (9.7).

The Mavericks also have veteran point guard and former NBA champion Kyrie Irving, who is averaging 21.1 points in the playoffs.

They were 50-32 and finished fifth in the Western Conference, but have upset the No. 4 Los Angeles Clippers and No. 1 Oklahoma City Thunder in the playoffs.

Season series

The Timberwolves won the season series with Dallas 3-1 and dominated all three wins. The Mavs one win came when the Wolves fumbled a late lead. The two teams haven't faced each other since Jan. 31.

Dec. 14: Timberwolves 119, Dallas 101

Dec. 18: Timberwolves 118, Dallas 100

Jan. 7: Dallas 115, Timberwolves 108

Jan. 31: Timberwolves 121, Dallas 87