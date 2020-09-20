Everything you need to know to watch Seahawks vs. Patriots

The Seattle Seahawks (1-0) are just hours away from hosting the New England Patriots (1-0) in primetime at CenturyLink Field. While the Patriots’ quarterback might have changed, their head coach is the same and will prove to be just as challenging for Seattle.

“He’s fitting game plans to match the opponent and match with his own team in a matter of putting them in the position to win games,” coach Pete Carroll said Friday. “More so than anybody that we’ll face, he’s apt to focus on different aspects of their defense from one week to the next and stuff in in their offensive approach. He’ll tell you a lot about what he thinks about you by the game plan that will unfold. We won’t know ’til it’s over, but he’s got his way and they have a marvelous spectrum of stuff that they can coach that most teams don’t have.

“He’s got a great staff those guys have been together for such a long time that they can really utilize a lot of stuff that they’ve done over the years past.”

Seattle has won 16 of its last 17 home openers since 2003, with the one loss coming in 2008. Sunday will mark the first of the Seahawks’ four, prime-time games this year.

Here’s everything you need to know to catch the action.

WHAT: Seattle Seahawks host New England Patriots Week 2

WHERE: CenturyLink Field, Seattle

WHEN: Sunday, Sept. 20 at 5:20 p.m. PT

TV: NBC, channel 5 in the Seattle area

RADIO: 710 ESPN Seattle and 97.3 KIRO FM locally, Westwood One for the national broadcast

STREAM: fuboTV (try it here for free!)

