Everything you need to know about USA TODAY 301 NASCAR race this weekend in New Hampshire

Chase Elliott looks to extend his newfound lead in the NASCAR standings when the NASCAR Cup Series makes its way to northern New England for the USA TODAY 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Sunday.

Elliott, who finished second at New Hampshire in 2022, was third last week at the Iowa race and is considered among the favorites to win Sunday at “The Magic Mile,” which has been a fixture on the NASCAR schedule since 1993.

Following the USA TODAY 301, just eight races remain in the NASCAR Cup Series schedule, so drivers will undoubtedly be jockeying for position as the playoffs inch closer.

More: Drivers to watch in USA TODAY 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Although Elliott has just one win this season, his nine top-10 finishes and seven top-5 results have buoyed him to the first position in the standings. He has company near the top, though. Kyle Larson (3 wins) is just eight points behind and leads in laps led this season with 755. Larson was on pole last week in Iowa.

Meanwhile, Denny Hamlin and William Byron sit just 38 and 54 back, respectively, and are expected to make a run at the crown. Hamlin owns the all-time record with a 9.5 average finish at New Hampshire (minimum 10 races). The 43-year-old won Cup Series races at the track in 2007, 2012 and 2017.

According to BetMGM, Larson is +600 to claim the top step of the podium in New Hampshire, behind only Christopher Bell (+450) and Martin Truex Jr. (+500). Truex won the race last season and Bell was the 2022 winner.

WANNA BET? Check out new customer offers with the best online sportsbooks and sports betting apps

Veteran Brad Keselowski also has a decorated history at New Hampshire. A two-time winner in 2014 and 2020, Keselowski owns the track qualifying record with a 29.070-second lap time (140.598 mph) set in 2014.

The 1.058-mile oval is one of the most unique tracks on the NASCAR calendar due to its combination of asphalt and granite — it is the Granite State, after all — on a relatively flat surface. The circuit has produced many memorable races in its 20-plus years hosting the NASCAR Cup Series.

The 2024 USA TODAY 301 is scheduled for a 2:30 p.m. ET start Sunday and will be broadcast on USA Network. It will also be available to stream on fuboTV.

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. Terms apply, see operator site for Terms and Conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ, OH), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN). Must be 21 or older to gamble. Sports betting and gambling are not legal in all locations. Be sure to comply with laws applicable where you reside.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NASCAR Cup Series: Time, odds, TV channel for 2024 USA TODAY 301 race