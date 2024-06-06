Everything you need to know about the USA TODAY 301 New Hampshire NASCAR weekend

NASCAR will travel to New Hampshire Motor Speedway for the USA TODAY 301 on June 23, but much more is happening during the highly anticipated weekend.

The SIG SAUER Academy Dirt Duels kick off the weekend on Friday, June 21. The event will feature Sprint Cars of New England, two classes of Granite State Mini Sprints, and the Xtreme Dirt Midget Association battling it out in their respective series in New Hampshire. It may not be a NASCAR classified event, but it's a great way to kick off the race weekend in late June.

Next, the Xfinity Series and Whelen Modified Series will have a "Doubleheader Saturday" on June 22 as the two levels kick off the NASCAR racing in Loudon.

Finally, the USA TODAY 301 culminates the weekend on Sunday, June 23 at 2:30 p.m.

As for tickets, New Hampshire still has availability, but time is running out, with the race coming in just over two weeks. Fans can still reserve event camping and RV space for the NASCAR weekend in New Hampshire.

The USA TODAY 301 is coming soon, and New England has a lot of excitement about NASCAR returning for its only race weekend in 2024.

