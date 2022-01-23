Everything we know from an unbelievable 49ers win over Packers

The 49ers didn’t score an offensive touchdown Saturday in Green Bay. It didn’t matter. They pulled out another playoff win over the Packers on a last-second field goal by Robbie Gould.

Here’s everything we know in the immediate aftermath of their divisional playoff victory:

Final score: 49ers 13, Packers 10

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

It looked like it might be a long day for the 49ers after the Packers cruised 69 yards in 10 plays for a touchdown on their opening drive. Then San Francisco’s defense shut the faucet off and their special teams came through. A blocked field goal kept their halftime deficit at 7-0. A blocked punt was recovered for a game-tying touchdown. Then Gould drilled a 45-yard field goal as time expired and San Francisco somehow walked out of the Frozen Tundra with a victory and ticket to the NFC championship game.

Keys to the game

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The 49ers defense was the first big key. They limited Davante Adams to just 90 yards on nine catches while holding Aaron Rodgers out of the end zone and sacked him five times. Green Bay ran it 20 times for just 67 yards. They were sensational and kept San Francisco in the game. The second key was the 49ers special teams, which came through with a couple good kick returns, a blocked field goal, and a blocked punt that was returned for a touchdown.

It was over when ...

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

The game didn’t end until Gould’s field goal sailed through the uprights as time expired. It hung in the balance all evening and the 49ers did just enough to stick around and give themselves a chance to win.

3 stars of the game

(Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

1. K Robbie Gould: 2-2 FG, 1-1 XP

2. DL Arik Armstead: 5 tackles, 2 TFLs, 2.0 sacks,

3. DE Nick Bosa: 3 tackles, 2.0 sacks

What's next

William Glasheen / USA TODAY NETWORK

The 49ers are on to the NFC championship game where they’ll face the winner of Sunday’s Buccaneers-Rams matchup. We’ll either get 49ers-Rams Part III or Jimmy Garoppolo vs. Tom Brady.

