Everything you need to know about Top 25 teams in the preseason men’s college basketball poll

The start of the men's college basketball season is less than two weeks away.

With the release of the preseason USA TODAY Sports men's basketball coaches poll, here are outlooks for each of the Top 25 teams with last season's, points in poll and previous ranking from last season's final poll:

No. 1 North Carolina (29-10)

Points: 778 (23 first-place votes). Last year's final ranking: 2.

Season one under new head man Hubert Davis wasn’t always smooth sailing, but the Tar Heels got hot at the right time and came within 20 minutes of winning the whole thing as a No. 8 regional seed. Most of the major contributors from that team are back in Chapel Hill, most notably double double machine Armando Bacot (16.3 ppg, 13.1 rpg). The backcourt tandem of RJ Davis (13.5 ppg, 3.6 apg) and Caleb Love (15.9 ppg, 3.6 apg) also return, though Love struggled at times with shot selection and turnovers. Northwestern transfer Pete Nance (6-10) figures to step in for lone departed starter Brady Manek.

No. 2 Gonzaga (28-4)

Points: 759 (5 first-place votes). Last year's final ranking: 5.

After playing for the whole thing in 2021, last season’s Sweet 16 exit was a disappointment for the Zags. But after exploring the draft process, three starters from last year’s squad decided to give it another go under Mark Few’s tutelage. Super senior Drew Timme (18.4 ppg, 6.8 rpg) will be back in the middle. Swingman Julian Strawther (11.8 ppg, 5.4 rpg) and shooting guard Rasir Bolton (11.2 ppg) also return. The lineup will be smaller with seven-footer Chet Holmgren off to the NBA, and primary ball handler Andrew Nembhard must also be replaced. Sophomore Nolan Hickman or Chattanooga transfer Malachi Smith could take over at the point.

Gonzaga forward Drew Timme (2) drives to the basket against Memphis during the second half in the second round of the 2022 NCAA men's basketball tournament at Moda Center.

No. 3 Houston (32-6)

Points: 713. (1 first-place vote). Last year’s final ranking: 7.

The Cougars won the American Athletic regular-season championship and the league tournament last season almost entirely without two of his best players, Marcus Sasser and Tramon Mark. Sasser and Mark are healthy now and Kelvin Sampson’s got a loaded roster worthy its preseason ranking. Guard Ramon Walker Jr. and forward J’Wan Roberts figure to take a step forward, while incoming freshmen Jarace Walker (five-star forward) and Terrance Arceneaux (four-star guard) each have immediate-impact star potential.

No. 4 Kentucky (26-8)

Points: 697 (3 first-place votes). Last year’s final ranking: 16.

Kentucky is loaded. Oscar Tshiebwe (17.4 ppg, 15.1 rpg) is back after winning national player of the year honors, as is guard Sahvir Wheeler (10.1 ppg, 6.9 apg). John Calipari had the No. 5 recruiting class, highlighted by five-stars in guard Cason Wallace and forward Chris Livingston. CJ Frederick is healthy after transferring in as a top 3-point shooter. Antonio Reeves (20.1 ppg) brings more shooting from Illinois State. The Wildcats have experience in the backcourt and frontcourt to go with the usual freshman flood of talent. Jacob Toppin (6.2 ppg) and Damion Collins (2.9 ppg) could break out to take Kentucky to another level.

No. 5 Kansas (34-6)

Points: 660. Last year’s final ranking: 1.

The defending national champions are reloading under coach Bill Self, who is replacing six key players. Forward Jalen Wilson (11.1 ppg, 7.4 rpg) returns as the team’s most talented player and Big 12 Player of the Year candidate following a strong finish last season. Point guard Dajuan Harris Jr. (5.4 ppg, 4.2 apg) is more experienced and ready to lead a team with key newcomers like freshman guard Gradey Dick. Versatile senior Kevin McCullar Jr. (10.1 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 3.1 apg) also transferred from Texas Tech. They lack the traditional center to dominate, but Self is a master at adjusting to his roster. Wilson’s development into the go-to guy will be key. The Jayhawks should again be national title contenders.

No. 6 Baylor (27-7)

Points: 632. Last year’s final ranking: 9.

A No. 1 seed in last season’s NCAA tournament, the Bears return arguably the best backcourt in the country. Adam Flagler (13.8 ppg, 2.2 rpg, 3.0 apg) is expected to move to point guard, creating more for incoming star freshman guard Keyonte George and guard LJ Cryer, who returns from a foot injury. Flo Thamba (6.2 ppg, 5.6 rpg) returns at center, while Baylor will also benefit with the addition of West Virginia transfer Jalen Bridges (8.4 ppg, 4.6 rpg), who could have a breakout year. A chance at a national title run comes down to health for the Bears, who had just six healthy players in the rotation in March. Five-star redshirt freshman guard Langston Love will make his debut after missing last season with a torn ACL. Big man Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua will miss the start of the season.

No. 7 UCLA (27-8)

Points: 560. Last year’s final ranking: 11.

The Bruins lose their leading scorer from last season, Johnny Juzang (15.6 ppg), but return key players in guard Tyger Campbell (11.9 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 4.3 apg) and guard/forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. (13.9 ppg, 5.7 rpg, 2.3 apg). Campbell led the team in assists, and Jaquez was the leading rebounder. UCLA brings in four recruits, including a pair of 5-star talents — 6-5 guard Amari Bailey and 6-9 center Adem Bona. Bailey and Bona both were top-20 recruits nationally in the 2022 class. UCLA is reloading this season and returns experience in key spots. Expect the Bruins to battle for the Pac-12 title and make a run in the NCAA tournament.

No. 8 Duke (32-7)

Points: 552. Last year’s final ranking: 3.

Jon Scheyer’s Blue Devils have essentially reloaded with top-tier recruits with much of last year’s Final Four roster off to the next level. The biggest of the newcomers is Dereck Lively II, a 7-footer with a good handle who can score in multiple ways. Joining him in the freshman class is Dariq Whitehead, a 6-7 scoring machine who is rehabbing an offseason injury, and 6-10 forward Kyle Filipowski, another top-five recruit. The key to the entire operation, however, might be one of the holdovers. Jeremy Roach (8-6 ppg, 3.2 apg) is now the unquestioned floor leader.

Duke guard Jeremy Roach, left, drives past Syracuse guard Buddy Boeheim during the first half of their game in Syracuse, N.Y., Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022.

No. 9 Creighton (23-12)

Points: 500. Last year’s final ranking: Not ranked.

The preseason buzz around the Bluejays is loud, and for good reason. Creighton returns the majority of its talent — Ryan Kalkbrenner, Ryan Nembhard, Trey Alexander and Arthur Kaluma — from last year’s team, which won 23 games and went toe-to-toe in the second round of the tournament with Kansas. The Bluejays also added one of the most sought-after transfers in the offseason, Baylor Scheierman, who averaged 16.2 ppg and made 47% from the three-point line last season at South Dakota State.

No. 10 Arkansas (28-9)

Points: 498. Last year’s final ranking: 8.

You won’t recognize this Arkansas team as the Razorbacks essentially flipped the roster. Coach Eric Musselman has proved he can merge new pieces together. He has good ones with three five-star freshmen — including top prospect Nick Smith — and a five-man transfer class. Arkansas could take some time to be at its best, but the potential is high. There’s rim protection, versatility and guard options. But the Razorbacks will need to find 3-point shooting from someone as Musselman could craft this team into a third consecutive Elite Eight — or perhaps more.

No. 11 Tennessee (27-8)

Points: 486. Last year’s final ranking: 15.

Tennessee was the best-shooting team in the SEC last season. It returns a highly experienced backcourt with Josiah-Jordan James (10.3 ppg, 6.0 rpg) and Santiago Vescovi (13.3 ppg, 40.3 3-pt%). Indiana State transfer guard Tyreke Key and five-star freshman forward Julian Phillips raise Tennessee’s ceiling. Rick Barnes’ bunch will challenge for the SEC title and a top tournament spot. Phillips could be the league’s best freshman. But the Vols have to be better in the post to be a threat for a long stay in March. Senior forward Olivier Nkamhoua (8.6 ppg, 5.6 rpg) is the best bet to change Tennessee’s inside presence.

No. 12 Texas (22-12)

Points: 449. Last year’s final ranking: Not ranked.

Year 1 under coach Chris Beard did not quite live up to the early hype, but the Longhorns still made it to the second round of the NCAA tournament. Now, it’s about taking that next step with several returning leaders. Three starters return, including forward Timmy Allen (12.1 ppg, 6.4 rpg). Marcus Carr (11.4 ppg, 3.4 apg) is looking to rebound from a down year. The addition of Iowa State’s Tyrese Hunter benefits the defense. Forward Dylan Disu is healthy for the first time since transferring and expected to be a key contributor. New Mexico State transfer Sir’Jabari Rice arrives to boost the backcourt. The Longhorns are retooling their backcourt and looking for improved shooting from beyond the arc. If it gets that and the stars live up to their potential, Texas could push for the conference title and more.

No. 13 Arizona (33-4)

Points: 352. Last year’s final ranking: 6.

The Wildcats went 33-4 last season, swept the Pac-12 regular season and tournament titles and advanced to the Sweet 16. But Arizona lost its two best players — Bennedict Mathurin and Christian Koloko — to the NBA draft. Pelle Larsson (7.2 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 1.8 apg) was the Pac-12 sixth man of year last season and will be key for them this season. Tommy Lloyd had a successful first season as head coach, and now the challenge is to sustain it after losing the team’s two best players.

No. 14 Indiana (21-14)

Points: 334. Last year’s final ranking: Not ranked.

The Hoosiers are a known commodity in a conference sorely lacking one. They return five of their top six scorers, including Trayce Jackson-Davis (18.3 ppg, 8.1 rpg) and Xavier Johnson (12.1 ppg, 5.1 apg). But they still have big offensive question marks and perhaps the toughest league slate of any contender. Indiana should be fine defensively, and the veterans are reliable. Whether it’s sophomore guard Tamar Bates, freshman guard Jalen Hood-Schifino or someone else, Indiana needs a legit multilevel scorer, and the Hoosiers have to finally make some threes.

No. 15 Auburn (28-6)

Points: 318. Last year’s final ranking: 14.

Bruce Pearl has plenty of talent with a returning backcourt of K.D. Johnson (12.3 ppg) and Wendell Green Jr. (12.0 ppg, 5.9 apg). Morehead State transfer Johni Broome (16.8 ppg, 10.5 rpg) is one of the best SEC additions. Five-star recruit Yohan Traore was a key late pickup as the Tigers replace the interior with Jabari Smith and Walker Kessler gone. Auburn won the SEC regular-season title last season and is a staple of the top. The Tigers need more consistent guard play, especially on offense. Broome will be fun to watch as fills the post defensively and could be the catalyst to a strong tournament seed again.

No. 16 TCU (21-13)

Points: 317. Last year’s final ranking: Not ranked.

The Horned Frogs return nearly every player from a team that made the second round of the NCAA tournament. Superstar Mike Miles Jr. (15.4 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 3.8 apg) returns after testing his NBA chances and is a favorite to win the Big 12 Player of the Year. Damion Baugh (10.6 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 4.5 apg) also returns along with forward Emanuel Miller (10.3 ppg). Sophomore center Eddie Lampkin Jr., who is 6-11 and 263 pounds, is a monster rebounder. Experience across the roster has raised thoughts of winning the league. But the Horned Frogs also went 8-10 in conference play a year ago with a nearly identical roster. To take a step forward, they need Miles to carry the way and the offense needs to shoot better from 3-point range and cut down on turnovers.

No. 17 Villanova (30-8)

Points: 300. Last year’s final ranking: 4.

The most surprising section of the coaching carousel was Jay Wright’s retirement after last season’s Final Four run. One of his longtime assistants, Kyle Neptune, who was the head coach last season at Fordham, takes over a Villanova program that has become one of the most consistent in the country. But a new unproven head coach and a team that’s battling some health issues likely means it may take a little time for the Wildcats to get rolling. Brandon Slater, Eric Dixon and Caleb Daniels are all proven contributors and will be key this season. Justin Moore’s still recovering from a torn Achilles and it’s unclear when he’ll be able to go, and star freshman Cam Whitmore just had surgery on his thumb.

No. 18 Virginia (21-14)

Points: 287. Last year’s final ranking: Not ranked.

There are experienced players on this year’s squad, which is usually good news for teams under Tony Bennett’s tutelage. Kihei Clark, the last holdover from the 2019 national championship squad, opted to use his extra year of eligibility along with top returning scorer Jayden Gardner (15.3 ppg). Help on the offensive end could arrive in the persons of Ohio transfer Ben Vander Plas (14.2 ppg, 6.8r rpg) and 6-10 freshman Isaac Traudt. The shooting and defense have to be better to get back to the top of the league.

No. 19 Alabama (19-14)

Points: 176. Last year’s final ranking: Not ranked.

Nate Oats has it rolling at Alabama. The Crimson Tide have top-tier freshmen in guard Jaden Bradley and forward Brandon Miller. Texas Tech transfer Nimari Burnett is ready to debut after missing last season with an injury. Burnett and Ohio transfer Mark Sears (19.6 ppg, 40.8 3-pt%) will be key as Jahvon Quinerly (13.8 ppg) won’t be ready until midseason after an ACL injury. Alabama is an tournament team again. Sears could help restore the high-level shooting Alabama had two seasons ago when it led the SEC. Charles Bediako (6.7 ppg, 4.3 rpg) might be the forgotten five-star on the roster, but the sophomore big should be essential.

No. 20 San Diego State (23-9)

Points: 173. Last year’s final ranking: Not ranked.

The Aztecs are the popular pick to repeat as Mountain West champions, and this experienced group will want to stick around the Big Dance a little longer after being sent packing by Creighton last year in first round. Brian Dutcher’s team was second in the nation last season in scoring defense (58.1 ppg) and fourth in field-goal defense (38.4%). Four starters return, with 6-4 guard Matt Bradley (16.9 ppg) again likely to be the main offensive threat and 6-10 Nathan Mensah (7.0 ppg, 6.9 rpg, 2.2 bpg) serving as the primary rim protector. G Lamont Butler (7.3 ppg) and F Keshad Johnson (7.2 ppg) also return.

No. 21 Oregon (20-15)

Points: 128. Last year’s final ranking: Not ranked.

The Ducks were up and down last season. A bright spot was Will Richardson, who was a second-team all-conference selection last season (14.1 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 3.6 apg), and look for him to take the next step this season. Oregon also had solid play from center N’Faly Dante (8.1 ppg, 6.3 rpg), and he returns. The Ducks added five-star freshman Kel’el Ware, a 7-foot center, as well as last season’s junior college leading scorer Tyrone Williams. Both should make Oregon stronger and deeper. Oregon struggled last season and missed the NCAA tournament. Under coach Dana Altman, the Ducks have made the tournament eight times, so look for them to bounce back this season.

No. 22 Michigan (19-15)

Points: 122. Last year’s final ranking: 25.

Junior center Hunter Dickinson (18.6 ppg, 8.6 rpg) is one of two clear player-of-the-year frontrunners in the preseason. Guard Kobe Bufkin and forward Terrance Williams are back. Michigan added Princeton point guard Jaelin Llewellyn via transfer, and guard Jett Howard as a freshman. This is also a team that lost four of its top five scorers from a group that only narrowly made the NCAA Tournament last season. The learning curve needs to flatten quickly for the newcomers, and Williams needs to step up.

No. 23 Illinois (23-10)

Points: 115. Last year’s final ranking: 19.

The Fighting Illini lost its talisman in center Kofi Cockburn, but it added impact newcomers in guard Terrence Shannon (Texas Tech), guard-forward Matthew Mayer (Baylor) and heralded freshman guard Skyy Clark. Brad Underwood is going to have to dramatically revise his team’s style without Cockburn anchoring the post. But he has talent, and a manageable start to Big Ten play. If the Illini are toughened up by mid-February, they will be difficult to knock out of the race.

No. 24 Texas Tech (27-10)

Points: 107. Last year’s final ranking: 12.

Second-year coach Mark Adams is again looking for a quick rebuild, replacing nine of his top 10 scorers from a year ago, primarily through the transfer portal. Kevin Obanor (10.0 ppg, 5.5 rpg) is the lone returning starter and he expects to take a step forward offensively. Former Oregon and Oklahoma guard De’Vion Harmon (10.8 ppg) was a 36.7% 3-point shooter a year ago. Other key transfers include North Carolina guard Kerwin Walton, Texas guard Jaylon Tyson and 6-11 Utah Valley forward Fardaws Aimaq.

No. 25 Dayton (24-11)

Points: 75. Last year’s final ranking: Not ranked.

Anthony Grant’s Flyers appear to have the pieces in place for a special season. Last year’s growing pains should pay dividends this year as the entire starting lineup returns. Rookie of the year DaRon Holmes II, (12.8 ppg, 6.1 rpg) and guard Malachi Smith (9.3 ppg, 5.3 apg) lead the way. Rejoining Holmes up front is Toumani Camara (10.9 ppg, 6.9 rpg). Kobe Elvis and Koby Brea combined for 17 points per game from the wings.

Contributing: Eddie Timanus, Adam Baum, Cincinnati Enquirer, Pete Martini, (Salem, Oregon) Statesman Journal, Zach Osterman, Indianapolis Star, Jacob Unruh, The Oklahoman, Mike Wilson, Knoxville (Tennessee) News Sentinel.

