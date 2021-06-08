Everything You Need to Know About the Team USA Moms Heading to the Olympics This Summer
These moms are bringing their A-games to Team USA, from volleyball to track and field.
The Indians announced last year that they would change their team name by the 2022 season at the earliest.
Until this week, when it finally felt enough public pressure, the league was essentially pressing doctors to use race-based information to deny retired Black players settlement money they deserved.
Roger Federer doesn't want to push himself too much following two knee surgeries.
Stefanos Tsitsipas held off a late challenge from Spanish 12th seed Pablo Carreno Busta to advance into the quarter-finals of the French Open with a 6-3 6-2 7-5 victory on Sunday. The Greek, who won two titles on clay in the lead-up to Roland Garros, was barely troubled in the first two sets, often charging to the net and easily reading his opponent's serve. But a lack of precision in key moments allowed Carreno Busta to threaten a comeback in the third, only for the fifth seed to tighten his grip again and make sure he wasted little time on court Philippe Chatrier.
Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving on one side. Brooklyn against Milwaukee is only a second-round series. “They’ve had their core and then they added some really good pieces, which is why they’ve been one of the best teams all year,” Harden said.
"Looked like he was going to throw up."
With Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers boycotting the team’s mandatory minicamp, the biggest beneficiary will be the player whose arrival set the current dysfunction between Rodgers and the front office in motion. Quarterback Jordan Love, the player for whom the Packers traded up in the first round of the 2020 draft to select, becomes the first-string [more]
Aaron Rodgers is officially holding out on the Packers. Rodgers is not in attendance at the Packers’ first mandatory work of the offseason, a minicamp that began at 8:30 this morning, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. That’s no surprise: As soon as the Packers lost in the NFC Championship Game in January, Rodgers [more]
While most Detroit Lions fans seem to appreciate Dan Campbell's authenticity, some national media types have been more dismissive.
Daniel Suarez posted a video through his personal Twitter account Tuesday morning, revealing the initial contact that led to his last-lap bump of Michael McDowell in last Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Sonoma Raceway. Suarez’s tweet also indicated that he wouldn’t stand for on-track shenanigans — “not taking BS here.” RELATED: Official Sonoma results […]
Baseball's culture wars have infiltrated the NCAA tournament.
OK, we get that playing for a championship can be a little more motivating than playing at the start of a rebuild. But c'mon, Blake Griffin!
“What is he doing wrong,” Diaz said during an interview with Yahoo Sports. “What is Francis Ngannou doing wrong?
Gymnast Jade Carey has clinched a spot for the Tokyo Olympics, but she's competing for a spot on the four-woman team, which has potential for chaos.
Jon Rahm's forced withdrawal from Memorial due to COVID-19 mixes elements of truth and grace
With a big NBA Draft and free agency ahead, here are three things the Knicks' front office should have on their offseason wish list...
Clint Bowyer is driving around his property on a Tuesday afternoon in his tractor, just like any other day. But this time, he’s doing it while on Zoom. Last fall, Bowyer had a decision to make that would potentially change his role in the NASCAR industry: Continue driving for Stewart-Haas Racing or join the FOX Sports […]
Peter King shares his simple solution to solve the drama between the Packers and Aaron Rodgers.
As the Red Sox continue to keep pace with the American League elite, John Tomase reminds us that they have two potential aces up their sleeves in pitcher Chris Sale and outfield prospect Jarren Duran.
Tennessee Titans WR Julio Jones reportedly had no idea he was on TV when FS1's Shannon Sharpe called to ask about his relationship with the Falcons.