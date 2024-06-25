Everything to know before swinging into MLB All-Star Week in Arlington

The 94th Major League Baseball All-Star Game will be played on July 16 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, home of the reigning World Series Champions the Texas Rangers. The game will be played between the MLB’s American League and National League.

The Rangers were awarded the game on November 17, 2022. The team has hosted the game once before in 1995 at The Ballpark In Arlington, later renamed to Globe Life Park and is now Choctaw Stadium.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the big game and other events taking place in North Texas for All-Star Week.

WHEN, WHERE TO WATCH ALL-STAR GAME

As of now, the start time for the game is still to be determined. The Star-Telegram will update the time once a start time for the game is set.

If you are not snagging tickets to be at the game in person, FOX will broadcast the game live. This will be the network’s 25th time broadcasting the All-Star Game.

TICKETS

There are numerous ticketing options available for All-Star Week, including single game tickets or ticket packages to also enjoy the plethora of events going on around Globe Life Field leading up to the game.

Some of the packages available are the “All-Star Week VIP Experiences” with several options starting at $2,995 per person.

If you’re looking for packages a little more budget-friendly, don’t fret. The “All-Star Saturday” package includes tickets for three events being held inside Globe Life Field on July 13, with tickets as low as $40.

For the All-Star Game itself, upper-level seating can be found starting in the upper-$200s range.

All tickets, whether that be packages or single tickets, can be found at the MLB All-Star Week ticketing page.

PARKING

As of right now, there is no official parking and transportation information on the MLB All-Star Week website for this specific event.

However, in general, all parking lots associated with Globe Life Field are cashless. Parking passes can be bought in the MLB Ballpark App in advance. If not bought in advance, parking passes can be bought in person at the lot entrance.

A parking map of all lots surrounding the Globe Life Field area can be found here.

BAG POLICY

A bag policy will be set in place for All-Star Week. Per the MLB All-Star Week security page, bags must be equal to or smaller than 16”x 16” x 8”. This size requirement also applies to any single compartment drawstring bags. Coolers will not be allowed in.

Exceptions can be made for those with medical exemptions or manufactured diaper bags accompanied with infants or young children.

WHERE TO STAY

For those who may be traveling for All-Star Week, a variety of hotels are available near Globe Life Field in Arlington’s Entertainment District.

Live! By Loews is located off of Randol Mill Road, right in the heart of all of the All-Star Week festivities, and is located only a half-mile from the stadium.

The Hilton Arlington is a slightly more budget-friendly hotel option, located at 2401 E. Lamar Blvd. and is only a six-minute drive to Globe Life Field.

HBCU SWINGMAN CLASSIC - JULY 12

This event is the first of the All-Star Week festivities. The event is powered by the MLB-MLBPA Youth Development Foundation. The annual event allows baseball student-athletes from Division-I programs at Historically Black Colleges & Universities the opportunity to play on a national stage. MLB legend Ken Griffey Sr. will manage the team.

The event will highlight 50 HBCU players that were selected by a committee, including representatives from the MLB.

Tickets for this event are starting as low as $15.

ALL-STAR VILLAGE - JULY 13-16

The All-Star Village, held inside the historic Choctaw Stadium and its surrounding areas, will bring a fan festival feel to All-Star Week. The village will feature various interactive festivities, a giant Ferris wheel, autograph signings and more.

Tickets for the All-Star Village come in several packages. Single, full-day tickets are available each day the village is open. Family four pack tickets, allowing entrance for two adults and two children for $110 is another option. A special two-ticket pack is also available for Tuesday, July 16.

ALL-STAR SATURDAY - JULY 13

The All-Star Saturday is a sort of catch-all event, featuring three different events all inside Globe Life Field.

First: The All-Star Futures Game, featuring the MLB’s top prospects facing off in a game as they near the Major League. After, a brand new event called the Futures Skills Showcase will once again highlight the skills of MLB’s top prospects. Finally, the return of the All-Star Celebrity Softball Game, where the top names in pop culture will face off alongside MLB legends.

MLB DRAFT IN THE FORT WORTH STOCKYARDS - JULY 14

The long awaited opening day of the MLB Draft will be held at the historic Cowtown Coliseum in the Fort Worth Stockyards. The draft will be open to the public.

According to the MLB All-Star Week schedule site, information including attendees, broadcast information, timing and ticketing will be announced at a later date.

ALL-STAR WORKOUT DAY - JULY 15

The All-Star Workout Day will allow fans their first look at the 2024 All-Star lineup in action during a batting practice at Globe Life Field for both teams.

The practice will be followed by the Home Run Derby in which batters will compete to hit as many home runs as possible.

MLB ALL-STAR GAME - JULY 16

Finally, after all the festivities, the big game arrives at Globe Life Field. The All-Star Game will return to Arlington for the first time in 29 years.

The game will feature the American League facing off against the National League. Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo will manage the National League team, while Rangers manager Bruce Bochy will manage the American League. The Diamondbacks and the Rangers were the MLB’s last two opponents during the 2023 World Series Championship, with the Rangers winning.