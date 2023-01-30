Everything you need to know about Super Bowl 2023: Time, date, location, TV channel

When is the Super Bowl in 2023? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

It's about the go down in the desert.

State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., home of the Cardinals, is the site of Super Bowl 57. The matchup for the game is now set, too, with the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs competing for the Lombardi Trophy.

This will be the fourth time the Super Bowl has been played in Arizona and the first since 2015, when the New England Patriots took down the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl 49.

With the Big Game less than two weeks away, here’s what to know about Super Bowl 57.

When is Super Bowl 57 in 2023?

Super Bowl 57 will be played on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023. Kickoff is slated for 6:30 p.m. ET and 4:30 p.m. local time.

What TV channel is the 2023 Super Bowl on?

FOX will broadcast Super Bowl 57.

Who is performing the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show?

Rihanna is the headliner of the Apple Music Halftime Show.

How much are tickets for the 2023 Super Bowl?

The cheapest Super Bowl seats on the secondary ticket marketplace are listed at well over $4,000. The all-in prices for tickets on SeatGeek range from $4,886 to over $101,000, while those on TickPick range from $5,425 to $124,146.

Who is favored to win Super Bowl 2023?

The Eagles are listed as slight two-point favorites over the Chiefs, according to our partner, PointsBet.

Where is the Super Bowl in the next five years?

The Super Bowl will be headed to Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium, home of the Raiders, in 2024 followed by New Orleans’ Caesars Superdome, home of the Saints, in 2025.

Locations of the Big Game beyond 2025 have yet to be announced.

