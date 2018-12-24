Everything You Need to Know About Super Bowl 2019

Photo credit: Getty Images

From Cosmopolitan

Hello, the Super Bowl is almost-ish upon us, and depending on how you feel about men in spandex frolicking around in a brave attempt to throw a ball down a field, this is either A) the biggest sporting event of your ENTIRE year, B) a chance to eat handfuls of questionable dip without judgment, or C) all of the above because you really can have it all.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Either way, the Super Bowl is a big deal to a pretty large portion of America, and 2019's game comes with some drama. On that note, here's a helpful primer on everything you need to know about football's biggest day.

Photo credit: Giphy

So, like, when and where is the Super Bowl, and who's even playing? All good questions for potential party-planning and game-watching purposes.

The Super Bowl is going down on February 3, 2019, at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. You can watch it on CBS (they'll be streaming the game for free!), and if all else fails, you can always hop on Twitter and enjoy the mass-hysteria of one gazillion arguing sports fans. Either way!

Please note that we don't currently know which teams will duke it out, but we'll update this article once the playoffs happen.





Are you feeling more extra than usual? So extra that you're like, "F*ck it, I'm going to go watch this thing in real life!" Cool, sounds good. You can buy verified tickets to the Super Bowl through the NFL, but please be advised that they are very expensive. The cheapest ticket option at the moment is $5,000, and tickets go all the way up to $17,000 if you want to use your entire savings account in the name of ~sports~. Meanwhile, I'll just be over here like:

BUY TICKETS

Story continues

If you're one of those people who only watches the Super Bowl for the halftime show, you're probably wondering who's performing. That would be Maroon 5, which was revealed in September to plenty of extremely understandable side-eye on Twitter.





Maroon 5 for an Atlanta Super Bowl? pic.twitter.com/9JDiXXZpfW - Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) September 19, 2018

.@nfl: “We need a halftime show for the Super Bowl”



The city of Atlanta:

2 Chainz

3 stacks

Future

Migos

Flocka

Jeezy

THUGGER

Gucci

Big Boi

T.I.

Luda@nfl: “Hey what about Maroon 5?”

























- 🎄christmas tre🎄 (@TampaBayTre) September 19, 2018

Maroon 5 are performing at a Super Bowl held in Atlanta as punishment for the Falcons blowing a 28-3 lead with less than two minutes left in the third quarter - Zito (@_Zeets) September 19, 2018

having the super bowl in atlanta and getting maroon 5 to perform at halftime is like going to pappadeaux and asking the waiter to bring you some long john silver’s https://t.co/tmtBfkX46C - Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) September 19, 2018





Meanwhile, in December TMZ reported that Travis Scott would join Maroon 5 for the show, which was also met with side-eyes (we'll get to that in a moment).

Okay, so it turns out that Maroon 5 wasn't the NFL's first choice for the halftime show. Rihanna reportedly turned down the opportunity in order to support Colin Kaepernick. "The NFL and CBS really wanted Rihanna to be next year’s performer in Atlanta," a source told Us Weekly. "They offered it to her, but she said no because of the kneeling controversy. She doesn’t agree with the NFL’s stance."

Cardi B also reportedly turned down an offer from the NFL for the same reason, with her rep saying "she was not particularly interested in participating because of how she feels about Colin Kaepernick and the whole movement."

People understandably aren't thrilled with Travis Scott for potentially not supporting Kaepernick, but again-his participation isn't 100 percent confirmed, and this article will be updated as more news becomes available. In the meantime, here's this:

Photo credit: Giphy

('You Might Also Like',)