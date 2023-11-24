Everything you need to know about the Spurs vs. Warriors In-Season Tournament game

Nov 18, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Chris Paul (3) congratulates guard Klay Thompson (11) after he was fouled by a Oklahoma City Thunderâ€™s player during the first half at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors (7-9) will face the San Antonio Spurs (3-12) in a crucial In-Season Tournament game on Friday night. The Warriors are 1-1 in group-stage play. In order to advance to the knockout rounds, the Warriors must win both of their remaining group stage games.

The Warriors are coming off a 123-115 defeat to the Phoenix Suns earlier this week. Klay Thompson scored a season-high 23 points and made six three-pointers, while Steph Curry contributed 16 points, six rebounds, and four assists in the losing effort.

The San Antonio Spurs are currently struggling, having lost ten consecutive games and all three of their In-Season Tournament matchups. Despite the Spurs' poor form, Victor Wembenyama has been impressive as a rookie, leading all first-year players with 18.8 points and 2.6 blocks per game this season. He is also San Antonio's top scorer, rebounder, and shot blocker thus far this season.

San Antonio Spurs vs. Golden State Warriors lines, betting odds

The Warriors are favorites to defeat the Spurs, according to the BetMGM NBA odds.

Looking to wager? Check out the best mobile sports betting apps offering betting promos in 2023.

Spread: Warriors (-10.5)

Moneyline: Warriors (+375); Spurs (-500)

Over/under: 234.5

San Antonio Spurs vs. Golden State Warriors Predictions

ESPN: Warriors have a 85% chance of winning

According to the ESPN Matchup Predictor, The Golden State Warriors have a 85.6% chance of betting the San Antonio Spurs on Friday night.

Winners and Whiners: Take the Spurs

Staff writes: "Earlier this season, the Warriors suffered a 117-122 loss at home to the Spurs, failing to cover the spread. Given these statistics and the current form of both teams, the recommendation leans towards taking the Spurs with the handicap in this matchup."

BetMGM: Warriors will win

Staff writes: "Based on recent trends, the winning team model predicts theWarriors will winFriday‘s game with 86.5% confidence, factoring in recent team & player performances for the Spurs and Warriors, plus player injuries and defensive & offensive matchups."

Pickdawgs: Picks Spurs

Staff writes: "I don't want to back the Spurs as much as the next guy, but I can't lay double-digit chalk with the Warriors in their current form. The Warriors aren't winning games either, and they're still down Draymond Green. Yes, the Spurs aren't winning, and they're 5-10 ATS despite being big underdogs nightly. This is still a lot of points. It's Spurs or pass for me."

San Antonio Spurs vs. Golden State Warriors starting lineups

Here are the projected lineups for Friday’s regular season game, according to RotoWire:

San Antonio Spurs:

Golden State Warriors:

PG Chris Paul

SG Stephen Curry

SF Klay Thompson

PF A. Wiggins

C Kevon Looney

San Antonio Spurs vs. Golden State Warriors Injury News

San Antonio Spurs:

No injuries listed according to RotoWire.

Golden State Warriors:

Player Injury Timeline G Gary Payton Foot Game time decision F Draymond Green Suspension Out

How to watch San Antonio Spurs vs. Golden State Warriors, TV Channel, streaming info

Game Day: Friday, Nov. 24, 2023

Game Time: 10:00 p.m., ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Location: San Francisco, California

Arena: Chase Center

Live stream: Watch on Fubo

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

How to watch: Catch NBA action this season on Fubo

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. Terms apply, see operator site for Terms and Conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ, OH), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN). Must be 21 or older to gamble. Sports betting and gambling are not legal in all locations. Be sure to comply with laws applicable where you reside.

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. Sportsbook Wire operates independently, though, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Spurs vs. Warriors: Predictions, starting lineups, odds, how to watch