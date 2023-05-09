Everything you need to know about Seahawks 2023 schedule release

The National Football League will be releasing the complete 2023 regular-season schedule on Thursday, May 11 at 5:00 p.m. PT. You can catch all the action live on the NFL Network, NFL.com, Seahawks.com and all of the team’s social media channels.

A few matchups will be revealed earlier than the rest, including the international games and the Black Friday game, both to be announced on May 10.

Also on May 10, Fox & Friends and CBS Mornings will announce several individual contests followed by the reveal of a few more matchups May 11 on the Today Show and Good Morning America.

Here’s a reminder of the Seahawks’ home and away opponents for the 2023 season:

HOME: Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Commanders, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, Carolina Panthers

AWAY: Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers, New York Giants, Baltimore Ravens, Dallas Cowboys, Cincinnati Bengals, Detroit Lions, Tennessee Titans

Seahawks single-game tickets will go on sale once the full schedule is released.

